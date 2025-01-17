Black Alabama residents call for action as flooding crisis continues

The properties of the historically Black Shiloh community in Coffee County, Alabama, have been damaged since the state widened Highway 84.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live