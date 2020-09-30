Black Americans create safe havens from racism

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports on Black Americans who were pushed by racial violence and systemic oppression to seek refuge, by creating their own communities or leaving the U.S. for Africa.
8:56 | 09/30/20

