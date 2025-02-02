Black History Month: New memoir on Black divers dives deep into history

National Geographic explorer Tara Roberts discusses her new memoir detailing a group of divers' journey to uncover and preserve artifacts from the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

February 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live