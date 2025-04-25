Black man in Alabama dies 1 week after being shocked with stun gun during arrest

An Alabama man died on Tuesday, a week after he was shocked with a stun gun while being arrested, according to a statement from the Decatur Police Department.\

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live