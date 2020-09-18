Black man beaten by police speaks out after being released from jail

More
Attorneys for Roderick Walker said that he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being beaten by a Georgia deputy.
0:40 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black man beaten by police speaks out after being released from jail
I just won't let you all know. And I was scared. I feel from my life. In. Just pray. Just hope. That they don't have the nobody owes. I loves coalitions. I couldn't breathe. I just grit don't have to nobody lives. So seen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Attorneys for Roderick Walker said that he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being beaten by a Georgia deputy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73100013","title":"Black man beaten by police speaks out after being released from jail","url":"/US/video/black-man-beaten-police-speaks-released-jail-73100013"}