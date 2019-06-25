Transcript for Black woman claims she was asked to give up restaurant seat to white man

She had just ordered her drinks she was sitting at the bar waiting for a friend to sit next to her when she says the bartender. Pointed to the seat she was singing and telling two white customers looking for seats that they could sit there. What happened next is what's leading her in her attorney to call racial discrimination yeah. Cell phone video taken by aliens I'm June 20 moments after dean asked to leave. Goes to. Move out of my feet hurt you either way meant to be the eight. When I could not. For her birthday. I am concerned you. Anna and nothing wrong. Maybe you invisible. When she refused to give up her chair she says. This happens next people. My favorites from the front of me and I thought that comes with it. Instead and certainly took it through anything. Then this disturbing moment. Oh. Food Rome after Gant says she talked to a manager was still forced pay the bill for victory that was thrown away and shown the door. Inside today manager declining to comment referring SEJ Alexander is holdings the parent company. West Bloomfield police confirming they are investigating the complaint. It's this type of behavior is our Kate racism. Limited self black men and women in the 1950s CB at the lunch hour. I asked in this gets attorney if they plan on filing a lawsuit they say at this time all they want is for the employees involved to be terminated. Reporting west Bloomfield ranil seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.