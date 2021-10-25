‘I blame both of them:’ Family torn apart by Jan. 6 searches for healing

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal speaks with the family of Guy Reffitt, charged with five counts resulting from the Capitol Hill riot, one year after his son, Jackson, turned him in to the FBI.

