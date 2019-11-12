Now Playing: Blanket of snow creates winter wonderland

Now Playing: Apple introduces $50,000 computer

Now Playing: Pitcher Gerrit Cole signs $324 million deal with Yankees

Now Playing: Shooting that killed 6 at Jewish deli in Jersey City was 'targeted': Officials

Now Playing: Police officer among those killed in Jersey City shootout

Now Playing: TX police sergeant killed after suspect struck her with vehicle

Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 11, 2019

Now Playing: Pigeons wearing cowboy hats are roaming Las Vegas

Now Playing: Amanda Knox, Lorena Bobbit join forces on new project

Now Playing: Employees surprised with $10 million bonus at holiday party

Now Playing: Family files lawsuit against cruise line after toddler’s death

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Now Playing: Eyewitness to Pensacola naval base shooting speaks out

Now Playing: Trump says House Democrats' articles of impeachment attempt to stop his second term

Now Playing: Shooting in New Jersey leaves 6 dead

Now Playing: Winter storm makes for messy commute as deep freeze looms

Now Playing: Family sues Royal Caribbean for toddler’s death

Now Playing: Six people killed in Jersey City shootout, including officer

Now Playing: Pawn store manager saves baby who fell off counter