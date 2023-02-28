Blizzard could dump as much as 8 feet of snow on California mountains

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from northern California, where residents are bracing for a winter storm that could dump as much as 8 feet of snow in some spots.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live