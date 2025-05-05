Boat washes ashore with 3 dead, 9 unaccounted for, 4 survivors

Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live