Body camera footage released in fatal police shooting of activist Najee Seabrooks

Body camera footage was released in the fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks, an anti-violence activist who called 911 during an apparent mental health crisis.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live