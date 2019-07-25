Transcript for Body camera footage shows Ohio officer saving infant

I went and dress and I went to feed him and then he. Pretty much byline. New island. He ended up. Get them take cast bite they've and use they ended up getting a pause but I think originally he thought he wasn't going to either because he had parity. Coated and away but then I don't know how he didn't but he that it. He had a virus card fee each little. And I'm not sure how he got tired he's done a breeding machine that he's doing better with is on breathing where there. Gonna try to take him out I want thank them Farrow all of our work that they then can save my native life because without them. He windy here today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.