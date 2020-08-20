Body camera video of police shooting released

A sheriff's office released body camera footage Tuesday night from an arrest outside a Florida mall on Aug. 7, when deputies shot and killed a suspect who they say was running away and drew a gun.
2:40 | 08/20/20

