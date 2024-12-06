Body of grandmother who fell into sinkhole recovered: Police

Elizabeth Pollard, 64, who was swallowed by a sinkhole and fell into an abandoned coal mine in Pennsylvania, was recovered Friday following a dayslong search, officials said.

December 6, 2024

