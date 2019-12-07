Transcript for Body of missing Dallas toddler found in landfill

Mountains of waste piles of trash this disgusting. Filth this. He's where police found eighteen month old CJ Jackson. Yet just one day after he went missing and now we have arrested Frederick. Johnson. 27 year old Cedric Johnson he's charged in CJ's death. The story of the little boy's disappearance hagee bold the last 24 hours we all loved that baby. This is Tuesday at crystal Jackson she has legal custody of CJ. All CPS approved after the boy's parents couldn't care for it there was never a negative mall and have a early Wednesday Jackson told police. Some would it take in CG in the night. But Johnson's arrest documents. Tell a different story he's Jackson's boyfriend. Before bed Johnson confessed to police that he swaddled CJ tightly to restrict his movement because one night CJ made a mess. By getting aid to some ketchup packets. But Wednesday morning CJ started making sounds when Johnson started two and wrap him CJ began throwing up and became unresponsive. Johnson says he did CPR for thirty to 45 minutes and we nothing got better Johnson says he drove in place CJ. In a dumpster that dumpster which MT here. At a row let landfill. It's not the outcome we at hoped for. And we want to extend it to him but he's definitely this time just seeing is no stranger to the law which raises questions about why ICP yes please CJ in the hole with him. 2011 Johnson was convicted of abandoning a child with intent to return leaving his four month old child. At home alone so he could go gates' cigars. CBS is investigating CJ's placement right now and couldn't comment when asked if they knew Johnson. Was living in the hall they did however take six other children all under the age of ten from the apartment today sadly. As a family begins to more. They're staring and more questions. Than answers.

