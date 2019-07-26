Transcript for Body of woman allegedly killed by man she met online found in another state

After months of desperate searching and investigating the family of Haley Lorenzen can finally find comfort. Knowing their daughter is going home I think the general consensus in rural relieve them you know. We reached the end goal is planning really funny four year old was reported missing in late December of money eighteen by her ex boyfriend Philip Walters. He has since been charged with her murder. Another woman who has not yet been identified but claims she was also in a relationship with Walters. Told police in January she helped Walters dumped Kelly's body in the Susquehanna River. That woman says Walters told her he killed Lawrence and by choking her and striking her with a hammer. Rescue crews prayed to dangerously cold temperatures this past winter as they scoured the river for any sign of haley's body. That's I did not come until this past Saturday when a kayak or spotted human remains along the shoreline. This memorial was set up where police believe Kelley Lawrence and body was thrown into the Susquehanna River. Nearly seven months later her body was found about one miles downstream your plan. Caylee was found with a plastic bag tied to her arm he's not sixteen as reported that a bag was filled with rocks and tight Hayley before she was thrown into the river. Haley is originally from Oregon and moved to Wyoming county in November money team. The news of Bailey's murder has rocked this tight knit community people we spoke with that they're relieved that the search is over and hope and haley's family can finally find. Peace or it's nice analyses the fan you'll have some closure and on her and I give them Omar respect and it's a long way to from where they're from. When it's nice that this is all over woods and settled down here this town. Despite living in Pennsylvania for a short time. Hillary has left an indelible mark on this community. Caylee story has touched the lives of even though she didn't know. And unfortunately no sillier and you and your family but. I'm glad to have closure it's bittersweet took defined it this way about. You know the stores on the continent's tragic for everyone involved. Elizabeth Worthington at news watch sixteen Wyoming county.

