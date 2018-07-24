Bodycam footage shows officer saving man just seconds from being hit by train

More
The man, who appeared to be lying on the tracks, thanked the officer.
0:48 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam footage shows officer saving man just seconds from being hit by train

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56795693,"title":"Bodycam footage shows officer saving man just seconds from being hit by train","duration":"0:48","description":"The man, who appeared to be lying on the tracks, thanked the officer.","url":"/US/video/bodycam-footage-shows-officer-saving-man-seconds-hit-56795693","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.