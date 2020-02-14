Transcript for Bodycam video shows 6-year-old girl taken to mental health facility

A mother's angry after police removed her six year old girl with special needs. The police calling the school precursor teacher says the girl had become a danger to herself and others. You gonna be doing not what Donna around like to be in there you. They'll be nice to me like you being. Good to you. Please body cameras catch in the event the child was taken to a mental health facility for a valuation. Under a new law in the state aimed at addressing emotionally disturbed students. But the girl's mother says the teacher or police overreacted and a daughter has nothing more than attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. An apology would be nice but it isn't gonna fix the pain that I feel knowing that my daughter may have been provoked because they're stack where. Irritated or may be headed and gain didn't want to deal with the special needs child. But found his tourney says they are now planning to file a civil lawsuit.

