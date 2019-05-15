Transcript for Boeing and American pilots had tense meeting over safety issues

That's of the new backlash for Boeing and its new 737 jet were learn about the concerns raised by air line pilots months before the deadly crash in March. Now comes as congress holds a hearing today looking into how that Jack was approved in the first place. This morning a tense meeting between Boeing and the American Airlines pilots union coming to light. Just weeks after that first 737 Max jet crashed in Indonesia pilots met with officials from the plane's manufacturer to address the potential problem with the safety system. Which could force the jets into an uncontrollable nosedive but according to transcripts of the conversation obtained by the New York Times. Boeing pushed back company representatives insisting it was not clear what caused the crash. And saying the pilots would be able to correct any issue with the plane's anti stalls software from the cockpit. What Boeing officials saying quote we don't want to rush into a crappy job of fixing the right things and we also don't want to fix the wrong things. Frustrated pilots insisted they didn't know about the system. Saying we flat out deserve to know what is on our planes adding where the last line of defense to being in that smoking hole. In response Bolling told airlines it was working on a software fix for the problem. But just months later a second jet would crash this time in Africa killing all 157. People on board. We now know that both crashes were caused by faulty sensors that incorrectly triggered that safety system. The planes have since been grounded but that software fix still has not been approved Bolling told ABC news that it. Continues to work with global regulators and customers to return the 737 Max fleet to service. And meanwhile airlines are showing is shying away from Boeing jets the company reported zero new jet sales last month but American Airlines says it is confident. The Mac chayet will be recertified soon.

