Transcript for Boeing CEO apologizes for 737 Max crashes

I too would like to acknowledged and we Sydor here with us today. And again what a two tell you I'm sorry. And I've had the opportunity to talk with some of you and hear your stories. And we we are deeply. Deeply sorry. Will never forget. And I want to know that. We're committed to making the improvements we knew they. Were committed. And I had the chance to hear some of those stories and see the photos. And listen personal stories and it. It does get to a business it's about people that they understand creeps well. That's where arts will always be and I know all of Boeing are 150000 people. Feel the same way and they think about this every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.