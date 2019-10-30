Boeing CEO apologizes for 737 Max crashes

More
Dennis Muilenburg on Wednesday faced questions from lawmakers about whether the company failed to ensure the 737 Max was safe and pilots were properly trained.
0:55 | 10/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing CEO apologizes for 737 Max crashes
I too would like to acknowledged and we Sydor here with us today. And again what a two tell you I'm sorry. And I've had the opportunity to talk with some of you and hear your stories. And we we are deeply. Deeply sorry. Will never forget. And I want to know that. We're committed to making the improvements we knew they. Were committed. And I had the chance to hear some of those stories and see the photos. And listen personal stories and it. It does get to a business it's about people that they understand creeps well. That's where arts will always be and I know all of Boeing are 150000 people. Feel the same way and they think about this every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Dennis Muilenburg on Wednesday faced questions from lawmakers about whether the company failed to ensure the 737 Max was safe and pilots were properly trained.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66641830","title":"Boeing CEO apologizes for 737 Max crashes","url":"/US/video/boeing-ceo-apologizes-737-max-crashes-66641830"}