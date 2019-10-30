Transcript for Boeing CEO gives remarks before House testimony

Good morning it's could be here with you this morning thank you looking forward to today's hearing and we appreciate the opportunity to. Two talk with the house today. We know important topics covered were all very focused on aviation safety. And again given the anniversary of lying here like six to and it's important today that we once again keep the victims' families and our hearts and minds here. That's the most important things. Tell us thank you. Injuries have mentioned debt that was top gets briefed on earlier this year. Sure that'll be a topic of discussion it's an experienced well. Yeah. Manager who saw the the production. Okay my. I believe in this case are referring to management brought forward some concerns about production line sneaky. As we were moving through our production rate changes recently the and aware of that and we taken on those concerns in the draft at address them. Fine. Well first of all. We are sorry deeply. And had a chance to talk with some of the families yesterday. And their courage it's amazing and Royce can remember it. Over the last year we have learned we've learned a lot has company we're humbled. We do know that we've made some mistakes and got some things wrong. We don't need to do we own that we made pitches that you need to make. We're focused on safety going forward. Well it's. I appreciated the opportunity to talk with them. As as a father and husband myself. She's heartbroken over their stories it was it was tough to hear that I wanted to. To share in their stories here they had to say it was important for us to understand. The impact it's had. Has it's tough those those conversations were. I think it's it's part of the learning so part of us taking time to listen. And make suspenders a company. And it's aligned with our values going forward and we're gonna learn from this and most importantly it reminds us the importance of the work we do. And that safety house he. But they that there were multiple stories I want to keep those private those were private discussions but they were very personal. And they were very heartfelt. And to me again at Cheshire nicely once the work we do in the importance of state. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.