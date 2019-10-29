Transcript for Boeing CEO testifies on Capitol Hill

Today on Capitol Hill with the role of family members holding photos of their lost loved ones Boeing's CEO Dennis Mullen berg in the hot seat we are sorry. Deeply and truly. Sorry that apology one year to the day after a lion air flight crashed the coast of Indonesia five months later an Ethiopian airlines flight had the same fate. All planes Boeing 737 Max jets the aircraft now grounded in the United States this morning senate transportation committee demanding answers. Those pirates never had a chance. These loved ones. Never had a chance much of the questioning senator round recently surfaced messages. The 737 Mac's chief technical pilot and a colleague expressing concerns about software that led to the crashes. Other read. Her Villa they need to leave that system out of the pilots manuals. The issue popped up repeatedly in simulations. The CEO the buck stops with you. Did you read this document. And how big your team not put it in front of you run in with their hair on fire. Say and we got a real problem here and despite the apology and a repeated assurance Boeing was focused on safety and family members in attendance remain. Unsatisfied. He dodged and ducked. Would not commit to anything I want the CEO to resign. Moe berg says sense these crashes Boeing has spent more than a 100000 hours of 800 test flights making sure the 737 Max is safe to fly. So commercial airlines are expected to begin using aircraft once again in January. Cover all ABC news New York.

