Bombshell testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings

ABC News contributors Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Sarah Isgur on testimony from Pence’s former legal counsel and a former federal judge on Trump’s plan to overturn the election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live