Book encourages kids to let their light shine

Poet and author Jessica Care Moore talks about her new children's book, inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

June 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live