Transcript for Border crisis

And to say they're joins me live now from the US Mexico border in Hidalgo Texas along with ABC's Marcus Moore. At the border of Mexico and Guatemala Cecilia what is it like being there and seeing this crisis unfold in person. Bold and unique immigration often feels like it's this case huge topic it's hard to get your head around because it can be just a massive to understand when you're on the ground here you realize we're talking about real people we're talking about families and this time around we're talking about so many children when you see -- items that these cameras leave behind as they're they're fleeing trying to come to asylum baby bottles and shoes we saw this all over along the border on you know it hits you guerrilla personal way and you see it hit the deputies. And I in the agents who were out there working these front lines as well that did aired they're out they're trying to help these families find a better way and so as to show you what will happen to those. More than 181000 children now in US custody when we know that conditions. And he's holding facilities. You know. I'll tell you we know sort of secondhand because the administration has repeatedly denied journalists access and ability to get inside and see for ourselves but I've spoken to lawyers who've been inside. And they say they're seeing severe overcrowding and I believe we just got some photos in. Techsters Texas congressman who did go inside one of these facilities is is the Donna facility that's not too far. From where I'm standing right now this is Sicily that d.s and committees tent like structures. They're not meant to house children they've got thousands of kids in their right now they're really only supposed to have a couple hundreds of kids in there and you can see from these photos that kids are sleeping on the floor they're not in these so called cages that we saw in the trump administration those those chain link fence structures but they are -- these clear plastic S sections you know just a couple of dozen people should be inside of those at most you're seeing Steve. But they're dealing with so many on that right now they're just frankly overwhelmed. And mark as many of the migrants crossing into the US are actually coming through Mexico. From other central American country countries what are you seeing and hearing there are Mexico's southern border. About what's driving so many people to leave Central America. I. What what Diane we have seen just a constant flow of of people humanity a coming from Central America into Mexico many of them with the hope of reaching. The United States and at what we've heard from a number of people family is. Is that you know that there they're fleeing the violence we've heard before in their countries but what is. What's different. In this particular situation is you have the umbrella of the pandemic that has. Affected so many families from an economic standpoint they are looking for opportunities for poor work to support of their kids. And so you compound all of that wins with the violence they have been dornin and you get a real sense of how desperate. People are and that they essentially what we heard had nothing to lose Diane and that's the reason why they are have taken. That the decision to go on this very dangerous journey week we met families many of them who have been walking Diane. Ford base. Out with their children are all with the hope of reaching are reaching the nor. You have to imagine the level of desperation these people must be an. That's cents a CNN Biden administration keeps saying not to come to the US now don't come yet. Are those warnings doing anything to dissuade people and what else is the administration trying to do to address this. Well and the message is not getting through Dan and they got this this mixed messaging problem they have changed it so subtly initially the message was do not come now. They dropped the now locked because frankly were hit so hard writer critics saying that that is inviting people come in. On so now they're saying frankly and and seriously do not come but that's not stopping people from coming they are still very much coming you know that the problem is people are coming because it and neat indeed believed. Misty mistakenly showed that they will get in though administration and the agents that we are with all week and say not is really changed and we're still not letting us single men and we're still not letting most people and those who are getting you know even though are those unaccompanied minors the difference between the Biden administration and the -- administration is a drug administration sent those kids back alone without a guardian they would send them back into Mexico and basically told him find your way home the Biden administration says that was an inhumane policy we're going to keep them here so it's a little bit of a catch 22 they're saying don't pump but the are letting some people stay those unaccompanied children some family members those Seeking Asylum and so the road asylum seekers as migrants admire that a Marcus is with rain now here that message and they say that means us we're gonna try to get it. County tricky one markets. What is Mexico doing to try to address those. Well authorities in Mexico have said that they are stepping up their enforcement all along the Guatemala that their southern border with Guatemala and how we're talking about sending extra manpower we know that about a hundred on the officials with the immigration agency where were sent to the border topic Shula which is another city it's about. 200 miles from where we are that is where there are reports that. There's been a noticeable increase in that the presence of officials there but all he. What owl live Mexican government has said that they will have military teams. How to stop the flow of migrants and they'll also use drones and night vision two to carry out that worked Diane though the border with Guatemala here in Mexico stretches for more than 500 miles and it's very difficult terrain so the bottom line is no matter what it seems no matter what. The government is going to do were says they would do. It won't stop. Not every single person who's trying to cross if you're here in tune into Mexico and and that is what we have seen here Diane and the people who we've met. They are not. Worried. About the politics. For them this is about humanity. And for them trying to support their families and and then seek a better life outside of their native countries France is CNA in Hidalgo Texas and mart store at the border of Mexico and Guatemala thank you both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.