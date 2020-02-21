Border protection officer killed his family before taking his own life

More
The Orange County Sheriff's Office found the family of four all dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday afternoon in Orlando.
0:53 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Border protection officer killed his family before taking his own life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"The Orange County Sheriff's Office found the family of four all dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday afternoon in Orlando.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69133069","title":"Border protection officer killed his family before taking his own life","url":"/US/video/border-protection-officer-killed-family-taking-life-69133069"}