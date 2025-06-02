Boulder attack suspect charged with federal hate crime and state charges

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, told investigators "he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them," court documents said.

June 2, 2025

