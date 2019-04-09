Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony goes home

The family of the boy -- identified only as Landen -- shared the good news on their GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $1 million to support Landen in his recovery.
And back here hell we have an update about the little boy thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota a five year old whose name is Landon. Is Holman after more than four months of medical care he will continue with outpatient rehabilitation. As he adjusts to life at home and school Landon suffered broken bones head trauma and serve your bleeding. After falling nearly forty feet back in April that was an awful awful story glad he is doing well.

