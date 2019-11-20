Transcript for Boyfriend of missing woman released on bail in child porn case

Today first responders will assist the family of a missing woman in New Jersey as they launched a search to find her. This as her boyfriend is released from jail after being held on child pornography charges. John Oz Bilge and was in court yesterday more than a week after prosecutors say images of child pornography were found on his phone. That discovery was made after he became a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend 26 year old Stephanie pies. She was last seen three weeks ago after police say as Bilge and sent her several derogatory tax. Hitler. And I think that art or if you don't know its opinion known as drugs out of Vermont. So we're gonna time us. Check off the boxes of us weekend. The pies his family will lead a new search near areas where tips have come in. Asked for house bill Jim his attorney says he will plead not guilty on those child pornography charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.