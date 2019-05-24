Transcript for Bracing for busy season at airports

As you can imagine that airports will always all all will also be somewhat of a hot mess that you have to be strategic that's the name of the game so I wanna go to Steve both in summing up the busiest airport in the country. In Atlanta with more Steve. Kimberly not since 2005 have this many people alone. On a Memorial Day holiday according to the experts went to the look at. What we're seeing in Atlanta today this is the regular line. The lined creek check is also equally long and there's a long line outside to get into this airport. Because of construction despite all of this the TS today here is still telling us. But the wait time is only fifteen to thirty minutes and that's because they have ever read. Available worker. Manning the security checkpoints here. TSA estimates that this summer they will screen more than 216. Million passengers people coming and going and crew members. Which is an incredible. Amount of people when you consider the population of the US only 300 million or so. That's what the TSA is reporting. The weather cancellations more an issue yesterday but this morning and today we're only seeing. A hundred or so flight cancellations of the weather isn't a appear to be impacting travel here. The top destinations. Today our New York. Orlando. And Vegas. Kimberly.

