Transcript for Bracing for a verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

An ounce Phares joins me live now from Minneapolis Alex another moment at getting a lot of attention happening outside of the closing arguments was. When the defense called remiss trial because of congresswoman Maxine Waters telling protesters to get more confrontational. If showman is not convicted the judge had a strong warning. For politicians talking about this case what's the legal argument there. Yet Diane two of the judges issue is not where those were specifically but it's what she said right after that get more confrontational gift show really is not found guilty. Now the judge has been a lot of time trying to make sure the jury remains in time. Can't they can follow their instructions that defense was arguing that message is that like that could. Affected the jury and and and be in their minds as they head into those. Deliberation is now the judge ultimately. Denied that motion for on this trial but in denying it he also said that. Maxine Waters so words do not manner and of course he's facing a lot of criticism. For saying that on the bench and the message that sends out to the public. Guy. And out Sino protesters gathered at the courthouse last night what's the scene like there now and what are you hearing from organizers about what to expect. But bad you know there are no protesters gathered in just yet but just about every day throughout this trial we've been seeing some demonstrators gather. Around the courthouse at different spots around town and we expect that's going to continue as a jury. Continues to deliberate dead and as they reach a verdict we expect. The some of those demonstration is might even continue to grow possibly. Escalate here but authorities are keeping their eyes on everything and really just asking everyone if they want to demonstrate to do yourself but to do so in a piece. We'll weigh down and now the governor even went so far as to declare a state of emergency in anticipation of more unrest when the verdict actually comes down. So what kind of preparations are in place right now. Get into that state every emergency is in place Diane there are thousands Minnesota national Guardsmen that have been deployed if you drive around town you can see them sort of set up. In different areas and it's not just here in Chicago. They've deployed Illinois national guards in several big cities in taking that step Washington DC. As well authorities also will rely on curfews. Depending on how big these protests can beat and of course officers police departments across the country have been told they will be working. Nonstop days off canceled in tilt things. And that we see all this through nobody quite knows what exactly is going to hopman once a verdict is reached. Now its present Minneapolis park thanks Alex.

