Transcript for Brain-eating amoeba kills North Carolina man after swimming in water park

A rare death stemming from the town of hope mills. Guilford County resident Eddie gray dying from a brain infection after swimming in fantasy lake water park on July 12. At this individual's family. And loved ones know that our thoughts and prayers. Within the culprit according to health officials may Cleary of Valerie is just something that is president. In any freshwater body it's that perfect mix of warm water temperatures and lower water levels. Where the brain eating amoeba thrives but the debts hole is low and sometimes spend all day sometimes insurmountable we're here few times it's. Not a concern Johnson true says he and a Stanley are always cautious but won't let something so rare ruin their fun. If I was sick maybe I would think about it or my immune system's compromised. Like me you'll be cut. Though sparse it's effective at chilling the CDC says the death rate stands at 97%. And with no clear treatment for patients or water health officials urge swimmers to remain conscious. Of those 145. Cases. There have been four understand that they're in for survivors.

