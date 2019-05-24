Transcript for Brake-pulling subway scofflaw nabbed: Police

New details this morning the man suspected of pulling the emergency brakes on at least one train has been arrested it comes as police say that he may have exposed himself to commuters. During his dangerous stunt Eyewitness News reporter Candice McAllen joins us live from Greenwich Village with the details campus. We'll temple. Police say that they quickly identified that suspect after that video was released saying that. He has more than he does in the subway related crime arrest charges in the past. Investigators say that 23 year old Isaiah Thompson a bedside is a man in this video that you see in the on the back of the subway car. He stars in a Tuesday incident where they say he used to keep aqsa sick cabin in the rear of the train pulling the emergency brake. And then it's ski thing into the tunnels investigator saying he then got hot and cold and the brakes on to other trains. While they've only charged Thompson with one incidentally PD says that forty trains have been stopping some when accessing and pulling those emergency brakes. That set off a chain reaction. Impacting the more than 700 trains since February we spoke exclusively to one train operator who says it happened to hand in Brooklyn. All the friction grace gets applied in the tank pounds of him he's got. It's a partner said he went towards the back of the train saw that the court record was pulled and at safety chains were all. Where they're supposed to be bases to stating that somebody had mustn't jumped out to trick. A yes and tops it is also charged with looting is because they say onetime when he was on the back of one of their strength that he exposed himself to passengers who were on the platform. He's expected to face a judge sometime later today right here in Greenwich Village this morning Candace McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

