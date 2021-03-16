Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden administration urges migrants not to cross border

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. I'm Terry Moran that Biden administration is emerging migrants and not. Tim cross at the United States right now saying they need time to restructure the immigration system have to what they called the destruct. Can changes made to it by the trump administration Homeland Security secretary Alejandro buy our goods and addressed this issue this morning. On Good Morning America. What we are doing this is addressing. Young children who come to the border to make claims under the humanitarian laws. Countries established for years and years ago. And we are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrived. But we are also in the critically sending an important message and now we is not the kind of content to the border. Secretary Americas and stop short of calling the situation on the southern border are crisis has put more than thirteen thousand children are now in US custody crammed into overcrowded holding areas after crossing that border. Without a parent or guardian. Meanwhile after protesters took to the streets across the country calling for police reform this summer. The mayor it to good New York is now proposing to do away with his city's police department entirely. Hear what he says he wants to replace the department of whiskey and why he thinks the move will help his community prevent crime when he joins us live. But we begin with a surge of children. Crossing the southern border in record numbers more than thirteen thousand unaccompanied minors are now in US custody. Many crammed into overcrowded holding areas White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more on this. I Karen the White House says and thousands of these chills along will now be housed at the Dallas convention center but that's a short term solution by their own admission cell. What else are they doing to get these kids out of these crowded facilities and reuniting with their families. Diane the White House says there are not many options for what they can do right now the Press Secretary Jen Saki said yesterday niche they're getting a lot of criticism for this but they're not Ceres solutions offered from their critics Dallas convention center that you mentioned this is how that to 3000. Teenage boys who came across the border without a parent but you're right this is meant to be a temporary facility this is not meant to be some crash that these children can stay for a significant length of time should the administration keeps saying that what they're trying to do is connect these children with families tourists here in the United States already should try to connect them with sponsors while they wait for their cases but it's complicated and it takes a long time so some of these temporary facilities there -- only meant to hold people for just a couple of days and we're hearing reports from the border from lawyers you've been into these facilities Diane say that some had been Naira for longer than a week and and the conditions are very difficult to kids are in really tough spots and that it's heartbreaking to hear about the pain and challenge that they're going through right now. Well Karen nab president Biden would like to focus on that giant Coleman released Billy's visiting a small business in Pennsylvania today. And what he calls his help is sheer torso what's healed and accomplish on this trip. -- couple things here -- why it's a bit of a victory to say to Americans seeing significant. Politically interesting -- locations across the country. We did for you -- the Democrats delivered and now money and help is on the way so part victory -- parents sales -- trying to convince Americans that yes this is popular and they should continue to supported these polls are certainly showing that overwhelming majority Americans like what they hear from this legislation and they like the 400 some mayors and governors over the next couple of weeks are going to be talking about the details of this plan saying here is how it helps your family here is how this small business loan program is gonna help the pizza shop that you go to you on Friday night here's how -- how -- schools -- but they really wanna get down into the details they're going to be focusing on a different issue area every couple of days -- today the president focusing on small businesses outside Philadelphia. Karen and I used a lot of time talking with local radio stations every day all across the country each new city that's a lot today about this relief package what kinds of questions and concerns you're hearing. Local is the key word there this is really a local issue Diane and it was interest changed over the past week as that congress passed the legislation is the president is gearing up to sign it and now he's start to see the money go out there to states and local communities in there would focus on how it's going to how and and after. I would your questions torch as humans before me on radio talking about what Cincinnati was going to be getting what Seattle was going to be getting asserted scrolling around in some of the local newspapers and their radio stations from ABC it would talk to you it was really striking to see some of those headlines this is a beaten being story what families are getting what communities are getting with schools are getting this is why the White House wants to try and capitalize on this take this sound there train really push this as a political message and take a lot of credit for at. Right Karen Travers in Washington for its great to talk to Karen thanks thanks. Thanks Karen well Texas Republicans as we are joined a growing number of state legislators around the country who are moving forward measures to restrict voting. Access in the name of what they say is election security. Did two dozen bills introduced in Texas would do things like limit early voting limit and county's ability to expand voting hours make it harder. To get absentee and returned. Ballots get those ballots returned critics say this all amounts are kind of voter suppression Texas governor Greg Abbott has declared elections security has he's calls it an emergency legislative item. Doesn't matter what party he arena and it doesn't matter your party affiliation. What matters is our collective effort to agree and then to achieve the goal. I'm ensuring that we promote. Integrity in the election process and that achieves our goals and instilling trusting. Confidence in elections. For joining us now to discuss. Gary Herbert from that campaign legal center and ABC news contributor Leah right burger so element enriching this seems to me like a solution. In search of a problem that. Probably does not exist right and the Republicans have had commissions that president trumped out of commission have been all kinds of commissions looking for voter fraud obstruction desperate. A problems in the Indian security elections and is not out there governor says doesn't matter what party and you should be. Got cut they should be collective effort are we seeing. Here's good. Isn't that Republicans and I ended right now is the markers. And voters. Are way to get rid in the long and to all and I'll. Around bloating restricts. You the polls. And about ending and he certainly not about election security coming in you're auction. We have her experience in this country and all so called election security. Interest and what your singing. And it can really restrict voting rank and restrict it didn't rate. People in this country particularly on us cynics. Elation is not new. This is not a new solution where. It was instead Mary. Old old solution and it Mary olds. And it is getting more and more win elections narrowly at just three and the best way to restrict its restrict voting rates alone he all ash. But that isn't telling argument Ben and Jerry the argument we're hearing from state lawmakers are pushing these laws that people who lost confidence. In the election systems and is that accurate haven't. No I. That's really don't release argument that you were behind the motion version number and these bills came out. Thousands and Maria what many people who utilize. I'm and. Many states you don't even Evans heroes. And trying to eliminate data and actually written in putting people who really well there were either ill or tabs on what that does. There's no lack of confidence in the elections there's a lack confidence in need republicans' ability to win elections must. Call. Yeah. OK it is it is that old saying facts don't care about your your feelings and then there was feeling that the Republicans say that about a lack of confidence she is is just refuted by the facts and silly we're talking about similar bills and 43 states now. What kind of impact of these measures half. What you consider is that action protection boating is no longer. Years ago landmarks and cream court decision. To 2016. Election in subsequent 2000 election. These elections on the winning election election all in the protection and isn't what we're seeing. Country. Is really a lot of arson in action old righty. Donna how. You ability to restrict nibbling right one million. Potentially a million. Americans in this country we may and see it. Stealing act. On an anti democratic senate. You know letting anyone remarkable in any election. And naral lonely sea these laws coming in Iraq. In Macy and Barry sharp. Shrinking. Democratic voting base across this country and let me should be looking at is you only need intervention. In terms of looting rights do we need a new boarding an act which is being debated right now congress. Do we need the legislators. Governor is angels manager to be reined in introduce voting race. Scene including rent or more and the elation in order to combat. Well let me bring that to Jerry is is federal action really the solution here from people concerned about these laws which would push sadly this isn't you know price shrink the number of voters and in our democracy each one could look like. Believes it has appointed now the Supreme Court and 13 gene neutered very important part of the voting. And job numbers as older. And as a result of that decision many of aggression wrong that you just. Would be examined. And block. Voting rights act provision was bound by the green corn there is an effort in congress right now beetle. HR 400. John Lewis voting right ends bin. Well lot of urge. Against these kinds of measures. And in addition the rumor and you just as I was brought. I'm 41 party under the voting rights and enjoy also. But that requires a Gore's going to court. What you can. And dragged what kind of teaching these laws and Jordan. Guys somebody's looked at this for so longer and you're our there are there reforms. That could be made to. Attempt to make this process that covered elections and other countries and it doesn't like the United States say is there are there reforms that did that you think are need to ensure. For the elections. RM actually how she's our. Our HR one hour and one run. Lead and a moment of all our reforms and no matter voter registration burns. Really important role in our country I'm huge it was different requirements. On. We don't know gerrymandered district in our democracy. Politicians to Jews. There were orders and the other way around HR one deals without needing independent. Nations overseeing. Honor redistricting and congressional district so there are a lot of reforms and solemn actually. John Lewis right that is you have to be our. Laura this ball and a clear vision of one man sure. It. Doesn't reflect current condition. I'm and will block on boating discrimination. Storm which. All right Jerry Herbert. Clearer Berger thanks very much on this important issue. And thanks to you both. And it's a good New York is considering a plan to abolish their police department instead a city would have a Department of Community solutions and public safety. Supporters say that would allow armed first responders to focus on serious crime while unarmed first responders could focus on other community needs critics say the move will lead to more crime. And less safety Ithaca mayor stunt Damir who introduced this plan. Joins me live now from more on this and mayor good morning and good afternoon I should say. Thanks are being here and this is your Clancy you tell us what exactly would policing look like in Ithaca under this new agency. Cure. I appreciate it and I'm probably and I wish I could call Mike Landa that truth is it was developed over nine months a huge person who. Collaborative working group an Indian. Community engagement surveys in targeted school thousands of the goods and what. Public CD will who like is that it would be more response more presence. In communities particularly vulnerable community. The last known to boost and that grants on this tension that likely has that this country not just last year about war. Nine K yeah paradigm that Soo much of our conversation union local. In forced into his. I'm last leasing tomorrow warm. We heard both from the police officers and in the community. Was hoping warrant less than they wanted more might better when he different wanted to department that was. And personnel to reflects the balance of the community. Engaged in now that would know the names of the officers are being. That's not possible right now and seeing that again because our armed first responders are too busy. Yeah. There is not clear may need to be doing the sort of neighborhood walking community each. Of us don't think it actually costs so sad we are so many herbs cross country resort to investigation by press release but need now. Requested concurred thank you and he's it was all about the latest shots fired incident last week. I believe we can do better and planned in this together agreements are. Sickening is an example of a scenario where an unarmed. Community officer would be appropriate to respond. Sure tarnished. Are you gotta understand. Why what you need and want to know and we lose their arms and Brad Adams guns. Richard and some people I didn't have asked was what is. Or like so many of us living this worry. About curious. There are obscene. Violent incidents some of millions of booze was neat am last. I only heard about into what you got banks. And basic vital news and television AT&T are being broken. Don't call us they call the police department because. They are just as worried about being awesome show which would be horrible relations almost those who might. Old niece has an Arab. Past experiences. And we look at that data look at the last years and what do you were stolen property. And does would order in an address them. He knows you're gonna need new house. I need your rest when we. Are not talking wow. Sometimes zero aren't you may he bless them. It happened on her stocks do you call a mind of where he's warm sand and armed. Because you didn't who order them aren't white and television. Terms weren't released on bond insurance and this is something that aren't words you do. We are armed Palestinian workers to do that poor track as yours. And another proposal is not approved yet do you think it will be an and so when. I think so so that's Antara. After it was triggered by current I was executive order a virtual three. I think he issued last summer he gave all communities in April 1 deadline to submit a plan to re imagined policy in their communities are town councils couldn't vote in March 31. Are they prove it I know that you at least. Move forward continues Sunday and immigration bunch and we hope for a change into this new department in the next two or three years. Now critics including the head of it because police union and the police department have called the plan. Drastic we've seen black the blue protests there. People saying that this is going to invite more crime to Ithaca and give criminals a sense of they'll get a free pass what do you say to that. I understand it's scary and change is scary message that change has do you would you and it is a law enforcement hawks are. But it's clear what we're doing now where. And when it's clear you have. Change in just which was voted in his government and local government and state in an admirable. We have to enemy and you can do carolinian that's proposing to do this incremental. He doesn't currently have all sixty. Become public safety workers and keep their weapons and stay on their deeds. We begin measured transition. We can build public safety department is actually responsive to the 21 century needs of the city. Now are. Officers. Say there were now they're stressed and in the community and that's in part because. Short decades now we've been asking police do things that are. Enforcement arms. And now it is a dynamic that's not where millions are welcome the community at large or the law enforcement and that's the case. That danger is not trying something new dangers sticking the Sam's Club. Right at the New York mayors on -- Eric we appreciate your time today thank you. When he remembers. And few industries were hit harder by the pandemic than live entertainment thousands of venues in theaters haven't completely shut down bro read here yeah. And some are still waiting for government assistance promised by congress in the last year. Up next a look at what and that financial help to come from then if it and we'll come game time Steve. Welcome back as president Biden toured the country touting the co would relief plan a reminder that government aid can sometimes. Takeaway now to those crew need it. Thousands of live entertainment venues and cheaters just. Been completely shut down for over a year and they say they're still waiting on fifteen billion dollar in support of congress promised last year so we asked the administration when their financial helpful get there. And what all of us will be able to get back. Does live venues and we love here's Devin Dwyer. They were some of the food. To close and now are among the last to reopen. Neighborhood independent venues. The places that I don't start up risk of closing for anti. Music's biggest stars throwing support behind the live music halls and theaters that launched their careers. Has nationwide those dang you struggle to make a comeback and music is a shared experience or in xmas optimize form is a shared experience. And suing miss that interaction of Grammy nominated artist BT says nightclubs like sound check in Washington DC mean more than a paycheck. They're incubators of creativity and community who are making your music in real time as before responding to a it's tough man because you you're missing that. I constructive feedback loop that makes their creative process so. Thrilling is this shared experience you think going to see you. Reads like a rejuvenation of some of music creativity you this has certainly been a very productive time. And a very insular time to for a lot of musicians. Coby G impact on the arts across America has been profound broadway's theaters won't reopen until May at the earliest. New Orleans jazz scene to California Sunset Strip as legendary stages are still silent some on the brink of closing for good many already have. For estimating about 300 tend. Unfortunately. And that's that I missing just trashing every single day and button I'd open my laptop to get a note to another and it is just devastating because it was tuning out talk to their own. While some states have slowly started to lift restrictions for many venues it comes too late the casualties have been mounting for months. In July we were there is DC's landmark eighteenth street lounge closed after 25 years. I'll be home to truth if I told you very feels almost last week to a deal was. The business side and Susan was pretty clear. Other venues like big. Street music hall tried to hang on with help from the government PPP small business loans. Literally the guy who was jogging and got hit by the media here like the one and a trillion chance. Slid in October the club went under an all too common scenario that is devastated local economies. Hugely important. Important for any community you have besides menus and and vital and then finally the economy here they're spending money in restaurants and drinks they're going shopping the floor they're staying in the hotel also. That's less friendly I'll stay and it's not just does not just. Late last year congress approved fifteen billion dollars in relief for shuttered venues. What advocates called the big issue of federal support for arts and culture can aid US history. But the money has been slow to flow. It's extraordinarily dire stuck because that money still has not slowed gets his hands it it's going to be test. As we wait we don't know how long it's going to take. The Small Business Administration tells ABC news it does not have an exact date for winner will start accepting applications but says as many as 30000 venues could be eligible. At the stone church of popular music call in Brattleboro Vermont there's a cautious sense of optimism was able to shift. A little bit more from huh. Kind of disaster thinking to future thanking him and thank you. What we needed to do to get the venue ready to be safe and to be open. Owner Robin Johnson says he expects to stay closed until September. Hopeful by Daniel of receive financial relief and a critical mass of concert goers will be vaccinated. If people start seeing live music outdoors and get closer together bill become more acclimated. And then. Once we move into the fall we'll be able to move in door is and hopefully have a full capacity. Then yeah. We will be easier to most people to go back to these venues at full capacity I think in all likelihood no. This is not Saturday at full capacity you know Colleen are happening until 20 June program. What we see transit data obviously there's tons or are trying to find Buffy also. Following the place is the least amount. Social and the least ability control. Of infections wrong. There's nothing like a live performance Devin Dwyer thanks very much for that Diana gets when when we get a chance we'll all go back. One that you're out so I miss it I can tell you that absolutely well that doesn't. For us here on the break and I'm Terry Moran and I'm Dennis don't see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great day.

