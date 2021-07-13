Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden calls restrictive voting bills a ‘threat’ to democracy

President Biden in Philadelphia talking about voting rights the president is calling on congress to pass federal voting legislation calling election laws being passed or considered around the country. Quote the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. The president's address comes as Texas house Democrats are in Washington today after leaving their state in an effort to block a Republican election bill there. Among other provisions that bill would bench when he for our polling locations and drive through voting which of increase turnout. Among minorities it would prohibit election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to people who haven't requested them. And it would give partisan poll watchers greater access to polling sites now Texas Democrats are calling on US congress like the president. To pass federal legislation to outlaw outlawed these restrictions. Let's bring an ABC's political director Rick Klein congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and jewelry shop who's live in Austin, Texas for us. With more on this Rachel I wanna start with you one of presidents Biden's most applauded lines just there. Was when he said the big lie is just that a big lie referring to former president trumps false claims that the 20/20 election was stolen so. How did those claims factor into this wave of new election laws that we're seen being considered are passed across the country. The ad Diane and it's interesting to give the president also pointed out the fact that we have seen seventeen states so far pass laws that make it harder for people so well and that's why he's calling on congress to act should we talk to Republicans. In these states and they say this is all about restoring voter confidence in the elections says stem voter integrity. They will say but the fact of the matter is is when you look at. A lot of what these laws would do a lot of what he's proposed bills would do that you just outlined with the Texas built specifically it doesn't make it harder for people to vote especially for communities of color and so and that is why you have the east Texas lawmakers here in Washington DC today they sit at their backs are up against the wall I had an opportunity to talk sent a fueled them when they landed last night fifties flew over on a two private charter planes. I was at their hotel early this morning they say their hands are tied here that they need congress to do its job. But let me tell you the president and Democrats they face an uphill battle on getting any voting rights legislation passed right now. Surrey let's and take it to Texas there Rachel just mentioned how much of this Texas bill is designed to roll back. Changes that were made due to the pandemic and how much do you think is implementing new restrictions. You know some of the changes actually did come about because the pandemic it was intended to make voting easier and it certainly did that bring the pandemic. Now ms. mills intends to roll back some of those changes. And then some by working below reaction to some of those. Potential changes I'm on the ground here in Texas. Hearing update and might you visited me very blue city having lower than they sure beat right here but the people we spoke to had he a range of opinions when we asked them. About this bill. I'm one of them the first one anecdotally actually that they're not happy with their lawmakers are fleeing this date they want their lawmakers to compromise. And just seconds to go back I can just hear it to write about me very big plane overhead with a banner just giving you a little bit of this range that banner says. Don't mess with Texas notary off. Dell speaks relevant and that what the folks here announcement thanks to his right to hold. Point then be used Texas lawmakers going to DC is because. Like we heard from the president today they're trying to put pressure on congress to pass federal running the legislation but it's not like congress was already. Trying to work on federal voting legislation and Democrats in the US senate the senate ultimately don't have the votes. To make it happen right now so how realistic is it that this move by Texas lawmakers or in his speech by the president now is going to change that. They still don't have the votes either in Austin or in Washington this doesn't change the calculus of the Republicans almost certainly will prevail eventually. In Texas and those lawmakers that Rachel's been talking to. Who flew here last night he acknowledged it is very little they can do they continue to stay out of the state they're essentially fugitives right now they subject to arrest if they return back to Texas. I may have to sit out maybe next year and a half of of any legislative action. To wait through the rest legislative session realistically speaking they're not going to prevail there and in Washington the math is just as stubborn as ever. That the filibuster still apply so the Democrats would need to find ten Republicans join them that's not happening for the bills are talking about. Or they need to change the rules they don't have unanimity and that they don't even have unanimous support. For the for the people act that president Biden. Outlined today is so critical so this is about the Democrats trying to ratchet up public pressure particularly on just a handful of senators were resistant to changing that filibuster rule. Hoping that at the national level Democrats can do something that at the state level they haven't been able to. Which is to implement new voting protections that that Dick blow against the restrictions that Republicans are passing in states like Georgia and now on the. Next up Texas. And Rick earlier I spoke to one of those Texas lawmakers is there in DC now and I posed that question to her. And she seemed like she was angling more toward trying to get Democrats to change the filibuster rule. Rather than trying to get them to solicit enough Republican support to get the law passed with the rules in place but. Senator Manchin has been adamant that he will not support eliminating the filibuster he's not the only Democrat who's in general against it so. Is there any way these lawmakers are going to be able to sway him. Well you heard president Biden reference this and vice president Harris has as well they're looking for what they're describing as carve outs essentially it's topic areas that could not be subject to a filibuster that's how it works with judicial confirmations is that to much the democrats' chagrin during the trump years. Bob Democrats didn't have any power to stop president trump Supreme Court appointments. But there and he did and we know that also for the budget process that there is over there's a way around it now. It's a very slippery slope if you start to say this is the subject to at this isn't subject to it. And still senator mansion senator cinema and others would have to sign off on this but that's the focus of the lobbying campaign right now because they really are at a standstill. Biden today you just saw the speech that was followed him with fourth forthright and heartfelt and strong statement is he's had so far as president calling out the big lie and connecting it to these current efforts. But none of that. Change is the math this is essentially a PR game. They of course it's a stunned by the Texas Democrats and it's not one where they can say. Here we do this this and that and things are gonna break our way they're gonna need to change the minds of the significant way in pretty quickly. And Zairean you heard do Rick mentioned these Democrats he referred to and is as fugitives in you know the Texas governor. They are Greg avid saying that as soon as those lawmakers do come back they will be arrested arrested even saying quote cabin inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done. The Texas house voted today to have the sergeant at arms of the house and for all the members who were not present. And even arresting them if necessary so can the governor really do that are we get a C these lawmakers. In handcuffs. Being bride and. It could look particularly dramatic a look at the governor has vowed to people Levy special session until these lawmakers. Come back and Wendy and went directly comeback when they enter this gate. He can actually at state troopers and forcefully bring them right back to the capital and your limit exactly how the singer is simply out and what it's gonna look like. What it could highlight exactly how much everyone thinks is on the line. Mill surrounding the voter restrictions have passed in seventeen feet. These lawmakers think that everything is on the line that this could continue happening throughout this country they don't see this as a technical issue. They see this as a national issue and that's exactly why there in DC why they're going from senator senator to try to get them to see exactly what they are seeing. They feel the democracy at that thing in on the line. Hi Rachel Scott Riggs finds arranged thank you all. Thank you. Are those continue the conversation talk about what's next for voting rights in Texas Gilberto Hinojosa is the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party he joins us now. Live to continue well we've been talking about sense president Biden spoke there in Philadelphia. So get there go the the election bill is is not the only thing that Democrats are walking away from in this special session I mean there's other issues like domestic violence prevention and that border security. All of that at stake at this point so why is voting rights taking precedent here. Because that's where it starts a mean that's ultimately. What this is all about dissension in his special session already saw some the closest margins. An election when he when he. We we. Joseph Biden loses Texas by five percentage point. With what we lost in the last should be. All looked to back the Statehouse but lost. Nine sees it would've. When he deep down bow and every year it's been meeting clothes and so the only. Republican Party can do now. I'd order a ultimate victory by the Democrats here it is just are getting people off. Well to good people of color from going to go to make it more difficult than it is the only way they could win. If you look at the of the turnout didn't like Harris County. Diet and and in Dallas County. On the president not. His management American. On the that we had never seen beef or African American. The state of Texas today 70% of the people live electronics control Democrats this is what the Republican Party is worried about and this is why there seem to make it. People blow and all the other items that are the special six and these are all issues there. I'm Carter and a that are are the right knee. Base demand. That there are we are doomed this looks like this it would. It is an got a tough reelection it is primaries cuts to rightwing Republicans running against him he's got to get this art to the right as he. Yiddish in order to be able to survive. The Republican primary that could dispatching special sessions all of. And chairman Democrats in congress have criticized Republicans for using the filibuster to block federal voting rights legislation so how is this any different. Well it's completely different because the little luster with the law that was created its NC it is a creature. Jim Crow era it was created in order cash to. Prevent loss from passing that would benefit. The minorities in the deep south's. I just going rights law but civil rights laws. What we believe it's happening right now his ship the Republican Party is trying to test these same kind of Jim Crow laws that were thrown out. With a 1960s. Civil Rights Act in the state of Texas and make it more difficult. Minorities should be able to two to doing or what happened in the civil rights movement as. People stood to lose and these Jim lost all his stated Dick. The south. They used this the ability to through our national walk. Could have demonstrations are or are citizens into all things Civil Disobedience. Who changed the loss to make sure that. African Americans and deep shots had all the right at all. Clear our legislators are doing you're finish the let me tell you one thing that's important. Three fourths of all the state representatives of the Texas house people of color and what they're being asked to do here. Exchange. Governor demanding that they Ian is it. In the state house in order to. Boarding. Some more suppression legislation. Will. Make it more difficult people looked older. To vote essentially what they're doing is in the firings are you better run if our. Into the fire and a few bullets in the guns that are going to be used to shoot her people. They don't want part of that they don't want to be a process that that is rigged right now in the state. That's when he decided. To leave to go to shouldn't be she did show Schultz a Washington DC this is. Something that needs to change and it's completely in their hands to do they have they didn't he patsy Clarke. They have little ability to make sure that his rule is not used to rid the Boeing rights. That there to be. Look at 96. There was little luster. And there the the Eagles or buster in the 1960s. But what. Equipment that time is that the Democrats. And the people we're Friday he and his the and the the old. System millions. They they they held on until the those people who were fighting against is all right we're able to go any further it to. Us who were voting rights act that's what we need to do here is make it more difficult to use the filibuster rule not use it during these kinds of let them not allowed to use this kind of legislation so that people can have. Their right to blow we have more people in the United States that in the history. Of the entire country and more it will seeded Texas bloated spending is Putin's stated it stated Texas instructed secretary of state. The stated Texas with the Republican state fish than the 2820 election with a student election that had. The most trio try and any other election in the history texts. So get out that we let. Let well let me ask you here we are so what do Democrats do now and can't governor avid just call another special session. If this measure fails because right now it's like a massive. Cat and mouse game. Well there's a lot of people upset at him not just Democrats army we have an auto. Accident occurred or your four months ago in February when the whole. Electric grid trail because of the Republican Party happened and let it had not done. Now to win the rides are systems to make sure that if it did trees. We wouldn't hamper. We will we ended up having achieved. Basically treating delivered the death we'd like. Short of 500 people died and the result industries and and ninety million people were without electricity. What does he to a huge trend of exists I think Boris impressionable. State of Texas are wondering where why did she not doing huge and passing laws are trying to get past. During the and then when we look. 50000. People. In the state of Texas as a result of the matter why. Because we had a governor that didn't pay attention to business because we have a state that have more uninsured or. More people without access to health. And others seated in a concrete what is being done to try to treat each. Try to pull that gap. Extra Medicaid rule I'll. People were more or two people were moderate income working people to be able to get access signals which would permit it many many of the best that doubt he. Yeah I'm not scientific. Now we're going up and is so many other subject matters we want to stay focused here on on voting rights and so. I ask where do Democrats go from here your daughter she's representative but Gina he Hinojosa of Boston there are part of the group of lawmakers who left the state as she spoke with us earlier this morning what do you make of governor Abbott's rat. To arrest her and her colleagues when they return home do you think that'll really happened obviously would be a very dramatic moment it would make news. Answer that for me please and then tell me where do Democrats go from here are staying focused on the voting rights issue. Omar and Dodd are pretty well. And I think she would be probably be rested and in defiance of Mr. Big yeah it couldn't but she's a relatively young woman I would like to see mr. Greg Abbott. Send. DPS trooper to a two arrests cedar present at home while. State represented a single moment Tom Thompson works in their late seventies. I'm arrested. And carted away in cops you know in the presence of hundreds of thousands of people literally watching this when this brokers should I was going to strip him and his image not just with Texas but it Americans all over. Mortar we're going to be watching to draw on TV. I T you know it's there's a saying that Goolsbee be careful what you wish for. It mr. Medina he wants to a rest are people they will blow. Bug that they will. They will not go illicit arrested if he wants to do that look at what's gonna. Been in terms of the television cameras. Going all the resting these people. The reason why we got a bode writes but because. George Wallace. In Alabama. Decided to send troopers. You're beating up people what are proxy Lou the bridge in Selma. That's what got important rest 1960. If he does something like that in Texas I think the impact is going to be the same people are going to be upset that he's spending reason. Sources and and and arresting people. Who who are just simply trying to ensure that people rights are are protected in this state if that's what it's all about. And that's what I leave. This we have these courageous. Legislators today in Washington DC or they're fighting words today and continued to fight prison when they. They will continue their tried as well it'd be handcuffed and dragged into the State Capitol on Tuesday will be willing to do. And I have a feeling we will be talking again and probably with your daughter is well. Texas democratic party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa thank you so much for your time today. Q. And it it seems like everyday items are getting more expensive it's not your imagination inflation soared to a thirteen year high last month the biggest jump. Since the Great Recession. Up next we'll tell you what's pushing those prices higher and how long it could last from stay with us. And welcome back. And welcome back consumer prices soared more than expected last month as inflation jumped to with thirteen year high squeezing American pocket books. Now the big question is is this temporary or an indication of a longer term inflation. Alexis Christophe Chris anchor and reporter for Yahoo! finance is here to break at all down forests so Lexus. Let's take a look at the numbers this key measure for inflation the Consumer Price Index jumped. Point 9% in June as we said that was the biggest one month increase in thirteen years. And if you look at the past twelve months right prices are up five point 4% also the biggest annual jump in thirteen years so. As we think back to 2008. That big number of thirteen once again thirteen years ago an unlucky number I think the economy was coming out of the Great Recession so what's pushing. Prices up now put into perspective for us. Yeah sure I mean this is really these numbers are startling when you look at them cure now we're paying more for just about everything right now from. From cars and clothing due to food and gasoline should consumers are getting squeezed and it is soaring and because cash. Prices are returning to normal levels. After. Falling during the the recession during the pandemic so those year over year comparisons. To those increases looked huge on the surface just take air travel for instance 25%. Airfares are and just the past twelve months hotel prices up 15%. Over the past year but. They are still well below where they were in June 2019 preach. Pandemic but there are few things pure play supply chains continuing to get squeeze during the pandemic. Manufacturers are having a really tough time keeping up with all of this pent up demand we have for things like air travel and and cars and patio furniture there's even a patio furniture shortage going on right now. We also raw material costs president real costs that company's cash to meet these products those things are going. And some companies like PepsiCo. Like general metals have already said we're gonna have to pass that along to the consumer prices. Are going to be going option and lastly higher wages are playing a part here we keep hearing about companies having a hard time getting the labor they need right now to do the jobs they need each city had to push wages higher and some companies have chosen to may now. An extra cost for the consumer show which consumers are getting squeezed right now no matter which way you slice it. An LX is it sounds like you're saying is some of these areas. We're seeing price increases from 20/20 but not from 2019 not pre pandemic so are there certain areas. Where you are seeing those legitimate increases even from pre pandemic pricing that you're really keeping and I am right now. Absolutely and one of them is really inflationary and that's gasoline. If you've gone to fill up your tank lately you UCL a gas prices are at their highest level right now in seven years. I'll 45 percentage. In just the past year but remember when we were on lockdown nobody was driving and nobody was using gasoline issue but as the economy continues to open up more and we travel more higher gas prices are probably going to be around for a while there are above three dollars a gallon in much of the country and a lot of economist on talking to accept that to continue at least. Into the fall and that along with food prices any food prices continue to move. More us are going out to restaurants Nelson dining out went up more than 4%. I year over year our food prices up about two and a half percent right now and there's no indication that food and gas prices really those court inflationary prices are gonna come down. Any time soon. So Alexis if you look at all the prices that are going up from food to get tested patio furniture you you've been mentioned. I mean how is that going to affect all of us as we're moving forward just are in our everyday lives. And also when we start talking about an economic recovery. Yes that is the million dollar question right now how much is too much for the consumer to pay a mean. I think that the consumer has. Proven that they're pretty resilient throughout this very difficult time a lot of folks you have some extra cash on hand because they didn't spend big on things during the pandemic but if it all these prices for every day items continue to move up quickly. It could start to hurt the economic recovery you know I talked to a number of economists on a daily basis about all this and what they're telling me is they don't believe. Higher inflation will chilly economic recovery but it certainly could slow the pace of the recovery in the coming months. And now the Fed and the White House have long maintained that this is just temporary and that the Fed Chairman will be testifying before congress tomorrow so. Do you think we did see that message start to shift. And could we start seeing more of a message that we should get used to these high prices for awhile. Yeah I think that you can pretty much batch that the Fed chair Powell is going to be talking inflation tomorrow. I'll with lawmakers all along the Fed has said they believed inflation pressures will house. They are temporary. Because we opened up with such gusto prices shot higher so again those year over year comparisons look startling. They do believe prices will start to normalize. Sort of around Christmas time in the fourth quarter of the year and when that happens inflation should should stabilize around that two to 3% level that sort of that sweet spot. For the Federal Reserve or however. And here's a big however is that if these prices continue to move higher and very aggressively more quickly than expected. The Fed may have to raise interest rates sooner. Then later the last fed meeting we saw the feds say they're thinking about. Raising interest rates by 20/20 three if these inflation pressures intensify we could see rates move higher perhaps by next year but remember let's not get too nervous. Rates are still. Historically low they're near 0% it would be one interest rate hike and it would be a moderate one but it could be enough to your rattle investors. And consumers. Right Alexis can stoppers always great to have you Alexis thank you. So Diana Olivea Rodrigo once every went to look happy healthy. And vaccinated for the teen pop star is visiting the White House tomorrow to encourage. Young people to get their vaccine apparently she's going to meet with the president and doctor about gee they're gonna records and videos about the importance of yen people. Getting vaccinated. And to answer some questions and you're mentioning this this morning the president posting this throwback it's a brand photo of himself with the caption. I know this young person it would have gotten vaccinated but we've got to get other young people protected as well who's willing to help. It is very handsome by the way to which writer we go a Rodrigo responded. I'm and then see it tomorrow at the White House. Is get a meeting at the white allows you use your aunt Nancy then that sids death. No price has to put out are very handsome picture of himself when he hit Ager yeah exactly. And AMP below wall love a good thorough back thank. But I want. That for us here on the break down today thank you for joining us I'm diet in the stadium and hear thank you for joining us again. It was great to be with you at was in for Terry Moran I look forward to being with you for the rest of the week so back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.