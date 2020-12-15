Transcript for The Breakdown – Electors seal win for Joe Biden

Hello everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm Diane his state of the Electoral College is officially sealed president elect Joseph Biden's point when he election and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged biting and Harris says the president and vice president elect for the first time today. Congratulating them from the senate floor and Biden says. He spoke with a comment. Court. And and so this important step comes as president elect Biden continued to round out his administration Biden is expected to named for presidential candidate in south and Indiana mayor. He quoted judge. Do need to be his cabinet. Transportation secretary would inject would be the first non acting LG BTQ department had in history. An FDA is on track to authorize them in Daryn a vaccine this week it's health care workers across the country get their first shots of Pfizer's co of the vaccine. The US has now surpassed 300000. Deaths and a record 100 in 101000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in this country. ABC's -- Roy has the latest on the pandemic. The doses are rolling out in front line workers are rolling up their sleeves. America now on his way to healing. Critical care owner Sandra Lindsay of New York was one of the first in the nation to be vaccinated. No pain no team enough tired meant so no matter is its name engraved in nine months into the pandemic a sigh of relief from health care workers taking part in the largest vaccination effort in US history. From Florida it. And as we can add. Texas and Colorado. I feel safer about coming home my family at night after having this vaccine. A recent pew research survey shows 61% of white Americans and 63%. Of Latinos. Would get the shot compared to just 42% of black Americans. Those on the front lines leading by example in hopes of diminishing his kept. To schism to people. Might be on the friends patient charts with signs and you comforted knowing that the vaccine is saying. What it is not shave his contract him cold in nineteen. On Monday the US topped 300000. Deaths 171000. In the last seven days 101. Fatalities and our. Hospitals overwhelmed with a record number of covad nineteen patients we are still in the terrible situation with the numbers helped experts warned things will only get worse when it comes to deaths over the next few months reminding people to follow safety precautions. So we've got to get people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as we possibly can but in the mean time. We have to adhere to the public health measures. Now operation warp speed says about fifty million people will likely be vaccinated by the ended January with the general population getting access to vaccines by march and hopefully herd immunity by summer day is still unclear how long the effects of the vaccine the last Diane. And arena and FDA experts reported today that men Daryn as vaccine is also safe and effective weary of that vaccine. In the authorization process and when can we actually see it rolled out. Yes I was seems to turn I is also on track to get the scene emergency use authorization that Pfizer god and that could actually happen as early as this week possibly an independent FDA advisory board will meet Thursday to vote on whether the benefits of the Madieu a vaccine outweighed the risks event and from their early will be up to the FDA commissioner to give it that official green light. And that isn't the exact same process we just saw with spies are and if this vaccine is authorized. About six million doses could be distributed as soon as next week Diane sounds veteran right thank you. But. As doctors and scientists continue to urge Americans to take a potentially life saving vaccine there are still people. Who are concerned about getting it in for them transparency. Is crucial. As the vaccine is rolled out just Nicholas. The information that's coming out did being truthful and it makes. Comes out when people still allow whole continent with information information information more information that yeah more trusted. We can you know move forward together. Marketers haven't been designated as essential work seriously and of course they are handling the blue. I bet you didn't get I didn't he look at least it will being placed on the weekends throughout the event that America. And so we have really advocating that the quality is being next in line in terms of people who get vaccinated after our doctors and our nurses. We're gonna move forward and you know and the world that might like. We're apps. Let's African Americans. Haven't happened that's experience in the medical. Filled and it's that history is there while I can't speak for everyone's. Choice to take the vaccine or not just. I do think that in many people will look at this and I gave public health. Emergency. And this is how we can work together to overcome it. So many anxiously awaiting their availability for the vaccine but now let's go overseas. To London where scientists are warning against government plans to relax restrictions around Christmas. That's despite plans to increase restrictions before the holiday ABC's James long man is in London with more James. Hi Diane and Terry yes London is going into that. Talked restriction in Britain tape three is joining Allentown diseases across the country mean something like 60% of England is now. 23. What it means is that pubs and wrestles Keisel hospitality closes states is. Tests in malls as well and people just basically on no longer allowed to mix as they once were. This is controversial because the government currently house plans. For the Christmas to allow the relaxation of the rules so puzzles to mull arrived Wednesday they'll be a week of this tape three for London in the southeast. And in from the twenty thirds of the 27. I think Stan the plan is to allow to three households to mix so for example I live. In on details of tomorrow in its case three area I wouldn't be allowed to go 21 area which is for example wet. My. My boyfriend's parents and if but at a Christmas I would be allowed to do that and scientists in this country warning games this they just saying that it's gonna let people. Central Bank guard and tiny Swiss that especially now we have the vaccine people think that they're out of the woods. And so the health service channel and the British Medical Journal both. Warning the government against. Making these sorts of plans that saying that people just one take the restriction seriously tool even as Condit continues to. Run wild across Britain and we've seen now a new strain. All of this virus now imagine you very anti should say. The government is quick to point out of the vaccine. He's likely to work against it nevertheless it is concerning this. And Darryl new variants of corona virus circulating senate passed the battle. Against corona virus in the new rules coming in place meanwhile Europe is desperate for the vaccine to they have yet to authorize it. Has been all the criticism actually European medicines agency is now only going to meet off the Christmas. In order to decide whether or not to authorize the flies and beyond tech vaccine Britain Yorman it was the first country. In the wells to allow it site. Europe will wait desperate for the vaccine as they to a saying stand numbers rise but most parts of Europe. Christmas it looks like his counsel's. Diane Terry. James Longman in London thanks very much for that joining us now for more is infectious disease specialist at South Shore health and ABC news medical contribute doctor John Eller and doctor Allan thanks for being with us as always so what is it we just heard from James says the UK government's plan and idea added. To relax submitted to around Christmas light and lived in London during Christmas and it is special there as it is everywhere. About how do you think that is going to impact cases there are you concerned. I am concerned. You know I I think the issue is first caught a couple of things the United States is not the UK remember we're six times larger. And when you look at the number of cases in the UK right now there's about 111008. For example. Even if you didn't know that there six times smaller than other that would be like not having 66 dollars and case today but guess what. We have 300000. Cases and I so you know we urges know I'm in the event in the same place right now where we can relax things in my worried about UK in an increasing cases. Possible lesions in Dallas with the possibility of another super spreading holiday absolutely. So that you care was the first country to. Approve of a vaccine are very proud of that and they're getting it now through their health care season through there. Senior population lung day by day what can we learn from how the UK approach this vaccine isn't rolls out here in the US. Here will again what is the UK is very experienced it rolling all the various facts vaccination campaigns. This will be no different hiding a couple of severe. Allergy cases there are encouraged to slow things down there right because they're monitoring patients for fifteen minutes now after receiving them the vaccine and yes. Eight that having issues especially in my family practitioners. Clemens where you can imagine that you can you level more limited space that you might you know large hospital system like I work and how can you help many people coming in and keep them physically just and so you know there are definitely going to be hiccups and hand this is a very challenging process but we're going to figure out over time we're going to make sure around the world that the majority of people who want this vaccine get it. And the FDA now in this country on track to authorize the Madera vaccine is weak. Heard earlier as early as this week so. Here's a question people might have kick it could vaccines can be combined once they get Pfizer shot and then good for your second shot can you do the Modano one. Renteria mean you know I think it's a good question I think. The answer right now is no and that reason is because I think about it where bees and the evidence on the phase three trials for both companies involved companies use these acts aimed. Dole's decision backseat as they did for the first arose in the second dose of right now we don't wanna take the advisory vaccine first and then adjourn Betsy second figures starting with Pfizer you wanna and we advisor figures starting with the men's journal vaccine he wanted and without. Very exciting to out of T here that the FDA has scrutinized. Beyond clinical trials and heard that he efficacy is 94%. After two doses and remember thirty cases of severe disease. Zero in the vaccine group. All thirty in the placebo group and that is huge. It really is there's tremendous advances finally given a some light at the end of the tunnel doctor Todd Allen thanks as always. Date certain as. Thanks from the start of the pandemic medical experts have said that testing is the key to slowing the spread of covad nineteen. The national program didn't get off to a great start scientists have begun working on ways however for people to quickly test themselves. At home and today the FDA approved the first over the counter at home rap and Covert nineteen test that can deliver results within. Fifteen minutes. Without having to send the sample to a lab so could this be a game changer in the fight against corona virus appears. Currently leases surge it's being fought swab and swab millions swirling their cheeks tickling their throats and plunging those quite tips into their noses about 40% of people infected with Kobe nineteen don't have symptoms according to CDC. Flagging many more of those cases through testing could be a game changer. We give everyone. Zen knowledge of their own status they are positive as we can get enough people then she is not go to work at an excellent day to stay home. Doctor Michael made of Harvard University want to Kobe test to be is routine as brushing your teeth. And inexpensive paper strip tests like these cars have not yet been approved for widespread use don't require a lab and would give results in minutes instead of days. I think that region how these apps. And Indian available for her I'm did. Used. If that's what it tasty as we know that a lot of people don't want to see in these bigger systems for various reasons. Companies designing at home tests tell ABC news they're able to manufacture millions of tests to date and could have been widely available immediately. We should only be doing something like twenty million status in an if we want to use these chance as a mutual. You stop transmission. Hebrew word reached one million tests a day. Within about a month I think if you could actually. Cleaners and a native bird like us. Start tomorrow what's your sense of how quickly we could ease its street and federal government to two rings and you at the federal government. Isn't sold on the idea the FDA has concerns about accuracy and sensitivity. There's also concern the tests higher rate of false negatives. Could breed a false sense of security and. So let me just assure you. Editor were at home task it would be cheap and easy to do ahead performance anywhere close to something that would be acceptable. It would be authorized. In August the FDA authorized the first rapid Kobe tests that doesn't require a lab until this is what it looks like. Marriage and if he sought to reminds you see you've indicated positive test result of five dollar card sheep tests made by Abbott which require a medical professional to supervise gives results in fifteen minutes the government purchased a 150 million of them incentive to virus hotspots nursing homes at each TCU's. But the University of the District of Columbia which receives 7000. I think these. Rapid test kits are going to be very very important a good tool for us as we start to think about bringing more more people back. We saw for ourselves how easy walk up testing can be. Now increasingly available at health centers and pharmacies. Without a doctors who order it often at low or no cost that sample collection in the field. If that is about Mike right now. Not a lap processes themselves that process the gold standard PCR test is labor intensive and time consuming but highly accurate. Just 300 Americans right here who had swapped themselves. Their samples are in his miles. But one cautionary note it's many look to Kobe testing for some peace of mind. Testing can be helpful. But. See you can't rely on testing. Because if your negative one day you could be positive the next day or the next day. You keep relying on that. As sort of your your hard to say it's okay to get together. For ABC news live and Devin Dwyer in Washington. Our thanks Sudan and for that report and torn at home testing on a bring in one of the doctors who assisted. With accurately this accuracy studies of these tests actor Gary Brokaw is virologist at the Cleveland clinic. Hi doctor thanks so much for being here we appreciate your time you know we got this news today the FDA authorized that first over the counter fully back home called the nineteen test. What should biggest advantage of having access to this kind of test. Holds a personal. Thanks for having me I think the biggest advantage it is that sick people can stay home they don't have to travel to be trusted. And that has a couple of damages derided achieved saw them from spreading the infection to other people. Particularly health care workers who have two take the odds that the swab and do the traditional testing. In addition those health care workers have to use personal protective equipment. Gowns gloves and Sartre in order to keep themselves safe well lady take this to awesome man. In this occasion you could preserved those resources. You know for I see you use and the life. Did any concerns about these tests. They're there are concerns and so. Where that everything there's two sides of the coin tonight. And so. The the one that was just. A approved today there's an antigens house and even though the data looks good. On the ability of this house to do attack people who are positive. Numbers in the study are pretty small they did just under 200 people that you 1% of which were negative. So it and have issued a number of positives analogous the tested well on detecting nom flawed. Traditionally the image and task power lust sunsets. I'm molecular tests that we do in the laboratory so the concern there is of somebody used us. To rule themselves out and then once all holiday party. They could be brewing and instruction that's below the limit of detection of this fast say and go to a party and spread the infection. As a matter of fact rounds today one of our residents idea as a call late that works in an Indy. And a patient came man had an antigen test that was negative not this one Henry aaron's and to us that was negative. But had signs and symptoms of Colvin nineteen it was a reach us with a molecular tests was positive so that's one of them one of my major concerns. So how much confidence do you think people can have been these kinds of that home tested you can also go to lab and get an antigen test so what you really want. Is that molecular testing you'll have to wait for the results so how do you weigh those two things. Well yeah CDC and anybody can they can access systems a you know gruel CDC code red and he antigen together. They will find the CDC algorithm is really quite simple it basically says this if their clinical signs and symptoms matched the tell us resolves. Did pretty much can believe it so if you look like you're getting sick or your local intersection you get a positive you're positive. To look like their negatives and your negative you're probably Magid us. The they have some caveats and manner with regards to if you had been in contact close contact with someone. Father's old hedging on whether you're actually negative or not. The real issue comes and when you whom looks current started gets and you test negative he can't believe that. And if you do look well and you tell us positive. The by their criteria. These mismatches between clinical signs and symptoms and tells results need to be confirmed in those should be confirmed Beimel lights or just. Tending to edit the best explanation I've heard to this question so bars and thank you for that. I'm curious how much do you think disapproval that we now have for this at home test how much does it matter now that the code mid nineteen vaccine is. Being rolled out. I you know I I think you'll be impact full story why else you know it's going to be awhile before everybody to get vaccinated. And so I I think Tom there will be uses for that is. I will say once the vaccines completely rolled out you know there it does become a question how useful are and I. We don't tell us for influenza over the town are at home. For example. And that company that creates this newly approved test says it's aiming to ship twenty million. To the US in the first half of next year is that enough to have a real impact. You know I'm we will we'll all have to see what happens with the epidemiology curves again my biggest concern. It is about the results are interpreted correctly. Because you know I remember the very beginning of this pan dominant. We have a lot of people who are worried well who were in long lines just to see if they had drove it. And you know as one your tree years our speakers mentioned you could be negative today and positive tomorrow because someone you ran into at the grocery store the light. So you know I'm a guy who makes loading I'm testing and testing is not average. It's one of our tools so I I'm I'm hesitant to did your prediction on the degree of impact. But it hopefully we can count on this as a another. Way of adding a layer of protection does that sound feasible to you. Yeah absolutely I mean I've been decided that about dog he's at home tells from the start mainly for the reasons that I mentioned. You know I I think that they're really DOS. Wound results are interpreted. In conjunction with the medical professionals. Com it's really you know folks think I tell us is that house is a test. And you know it's. It knows what it's like talking to a job shall. Knows all the subtle differences between all the different ingredients. Do people don't realize the are subtle differences. I better really medically important tasks so it's important incorporated somebody who understands those in the interpretation of results. Or these bad things could happen people think he may have over the when they don't. We're thinking they're clear when they're not. Well doctor we are glad to have in your acts for interpretation here today we appreciate the time to that you took thank you for Jim. Really helpful there while pres elect Joseph Biden is campaigning in Georgia today. The battle for control of congress will come down to two run off elections early voting is underway and when we come back. What Democrats need to do to flip the senate could stay within the. And brought a lot of attention but. And you can really draft tell them what they're talented player in this. We're bridge brown first bank. My homework and. I'm really. Slated them right now things that can happen. Whether senate. Early voting in person. And now when you make your very first night didn't take advantage of this opportunity. How proud George and there are voter in the state of Georgia which just yesterday began its early voting. Ahead of the statewide runoff senate elections that culminate on January 5 those elections are gonna determine the balance of power in the senate to de. Pres elect Joseph Biden is joining the fight returning to the campaign trail today in Atlanta in a show of the stakes are high stakes for both sides president trump he rally Republican support is in the state about a week ago. ABC's Liz Elizabeth shields he joins us now with more from Washington Elizabeth. So one message is presently Biden sending to the voters in Georgia today is who vote democratic well why does he wanna convince him. Voluntary you know president elect Biden's visit to George are really just shows how important these two races are when it comes to his own policy agenda. If Democrats can take up these two seats they will take control of the senate. When vice president elect Connolly Harris serving as a tiebreaker vote there and there's not out about it. Having that majority in the senate even if it's a slim majority along with house majority. What helped implement some of Biden's policies that he's been pushing over the past few months you know anything from health care. Two economic release of Biden is in Georgia today. I really backing these two senate democratic candidates reverend Rafael warn act. And John top saying that they need to be on their side in order for these policies to take place but it's not just I didn't. School is out Daryn there as a big coalition of democratic support behind these races and a heavy hitters are coming out on the Republicans ninety the stakes are just as high. For the GOP here we stop president trump and Georgia just nine days ago. Vice president Mike Pence has made several visits to the state and he's going to be back there on Thursday tale. Big push on both sides and some Republicans here in the Washington Republican senator ma majority leader Mitch McConnell they're finally acknowledging math. That that a president by that Joseph Biden is the president elect now that the Electoral College has voted so where does senator software and produce stand. Upon accepting the results of the election as they run. Up for reelection in Georgia are they following their leaders leave McConnell and saying I'm Joseph Biden won the election. Well so far they are not they have been stock actually on the side of president trump here saying. Sixteen day he can continue to pursue these legal challenges of the votes that have repeated many of the president's unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the election. And so far both of the Republican senators are standing by in their support for the president ultimately they are hoping to bring out the president's base. In these races and it showed up in the general election they're counting on those votes in order to keep their seats so they are not coming out yet an acknowledging. President elect Biden's victory even as more Republicans are starting to do so and we even heard Kelly lesser tweet today saying she will site which is held with president trump. Until the end she has continued if she's she's as president comes fights for me and I'm and continue fighting for him so no sign yet that there acknowledging that a reality of the situation here. They need those trump orders of business Chelsea thanks very much. And that does it for us about the breakdown I'm Terry Moran and I and and assail us you right back here tomorrow at 3 PM have a great rest of the day.

