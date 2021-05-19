The Breakdown: House votes on commission to investigate Capitol assault

More
Plus, Texas is on the verge of passing a controversial election law, and President Biden calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
54:39 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: House votes on commission to investigate Capitol assault

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"54:39","description":"Plus, Texas is on the verge of passing a controversial election law, and President Biden calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77789136","title":"The Breakdown: House votes on commission to investigate Capitol assault","url":"/US/video/breakdown-house-votes-commission-investigate-capitol-assault-77789136"}