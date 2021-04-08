Transcript for The Breakdown: Inside hospitals fighting the delta variant surge

Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm cure Phillips in for Terry Moran. Organization. Calling on countries to hold off on giving booster shots of the Kobe vaccine. To make sure that enough doses are available in other countries. As the FDA is fast tracking the Pfizer vaccine for full approval sources tell ABC news sakic coming in a matter of weeks. Meanwhile Kobe in nineteen cases climbing in several states we'll talk with a doctor in Arkansas whose biggest concern now. Are they kids on vent to leaders from what parents need to know about the threat of this delta variant. A near state legislatures says governor Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of the assembly. The governor's face increasing pressure to step down after state investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. President Biden is now among the latest to join those calls saying outright that Cuomo should resign but the governor has remained defiant denying the allegations. And now at least four local district attorneys have asked refuses to its findings. As a state assembly promises to conclude its impeachment investigation as quickly as possible and the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics are dealing with the brutal heat wave. Now scientists sounded the alarm on extreme Temps and climate change and four break down the controversy over the so called rings of fire coming up in. Q well Arkansas governor ace a Hutchinson now says he regrets signing a ban on mass mandates. And is calling a special session of the state legislature in hopes of reversing it. New Kobe cases hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise in Arkansas. Due to the spread of the delta very hit and less than 40%. Of the State's population. Is fully vaccinated. Doctor Rick Barr is the chief critical director at Arkansas Children's Hospital he joins us now live to talk about it more. Doctor Barr I just want to start with the fact that you're in that hospital every day. You are seeing the kids that have been hospitalized you've seen those kids that are on the ventilator. What is going on what is it that we didn't know about the delta variant that's now causing these kids to be hospitalized. I'm encouraged people think of adult experiences almost a completely different virus in the previous restraints around the pandemic we have rest and a number of children emitted into the hospital it tested positive for colon but were also in the hospital or some other reason. Even requiring intensive tears and and new mechanical ventilation and so did this is really changed in terms of us Ambac or. And an Arkansas less than 40% of the State's population is fully vaccinated. Do you believe that is contributing. Two rise in these kids having to get checked again. This certainly is some about passages that we admitted to the hospital are older than twelve would be eligible to. Your vaccine tapped to be vaccinated. And none of the children have been vaccinated. In fact you know our interpretation is that the vaccine seems to be incredibly protectors or. Four children and were highly encouraging parents get back straightened themselves. And to vaccination and their children that are eligible. So doctor Barr has your staff handling this and are you lacking. In any type of resources to help deal with this rising cases. Well that this president coaches is on the backdrop of an incredibly busy viral respiratory season that we usually see in January it is happening in July right now also other X common respiratory viruses playing just a hospital all white. Respiratory since social virus are speaks but that it's really circulating right now so our staffer was very busy they're very tired and you know we we. You know they are encouraging round. If everyone to get a vaccine if they can't. I'll tell you this has been a big conversation in our household and that's masks. What's your message to your governor and state lawmakers as they reconsider the ban on mask mandates in schools right now. Well we are promoting the American academy of pediatrics recommendations that every child going back into school Wear a mask from his special winter indoors talks mass work. You know they work against Urbana of code it and we didn't have a winner bar arrest order season because everyone was wearing masks we know that they are so effective and that's our message is always Wear a mask you send your kids to school with mass they won't prevent transmission of viruses including garlic. You know even talking to my kids about mass they're still worries in they have anxiety what are you telling parents and even kids that you are. You're looking after. You know how to keep them safe and and get ready to go back to school in addition to that mass you have to be giving out other pieces of advice. Well first -- is really important bridges be back in school we solve this significant social emotional and mental soul. Thumb related effects of social isolation earlier in the pandemic so kids need to be going back to school but they didn't do it safely we've seen this work before with mass with the using hands sanitized or whip you know social distancing. We can do it safely and so mass are an important part of that passes and those measures that'll help. So moving forward besides encouraging. Everyone to get vaccinated. What is your advice and it may not just to be. To those living in Arkansas but all across the country tonight right now just because of what you're seeing in the position that your in. But to take this seriously big delta Berrian does seem to be very very different than the previous so restraints. And it is there more people get vaccinated hopefully will be able not only control of dogs are very important prevents other strains from emerging that may have been more significant impact on kids so this is incredibly important time or it impacts made it. Doctor Rick Barr firm arkansas' Children's Hospital thank you so much for your time we really appreciate your advice is well doctor. Thank you for covering this. Doctor thank you and as the delta various spreads across the US ice years are once again overflowing with patients. We talked to some health care workers about how they're dealing with that take a look. And we're opening up and over the nineteen unit dedicated to patients with the virus and again. They have more patients at a hospital coveted than we've ever had and we are seeing every generation. From and sends to the elderly. Most are unvaccinated. Are nurses who are dedicated to their community their homes. Are heartbroken. Watching their friend Stanley and neighbors and die and I'm literally died. I'm not sure how we're going to help the community and get healthy and stay healthy and without more people taking the vaccine. I'm worried. At home after. They're working another fourteen hour Sherry. On the Caylee in it. Are you like to say about this last week. We've been doing this very year and a half now I've I've never. Seen it disease. Do you play the delta variant is doing the right now to our patient population. The dealt away. That were singing. People are younger. And sicker. And where and abating and listings call letter my age and younger. I can't explain. That feeling that the everything he put everything into the east and not a and Livingston. Kind of gotten bags and limit. Those are some health care workers talking about the new called it hospital surges. Which brings us to Louisiana were hospitalizations are again at a record high overall estate is reporting 4700. New Kobe case is. Yesterday alone ABC's Marcus Moore is live in Shreveport Louisiana where he got an exclusive access. Inside one hospital trying to combat this virus. Marcus thanks for being here I know it's in Iraq today just finished getting this look inside the hospital and you say you saw a lot of tears. Yet they're Diana did this this whole this whole pandemic. Really has been there has been emotional right hand. I'm even today a year and a half into this pandemic. The emotions have not left in fact we've seen even more tears and an and I bring that up because. We were here in New Orleans. A few months into the pandemic and and the doctors and nurses everyone we talked is that. You know they whistle tired and exhausted. And they are still being tired and exhausted today and we spent the morning in the afternoon inside. One of the cold but warts here at at Willis night medical center. And every doctor we talked to or nurse began to cry one of them up all the knowledge as. Oh when talking about how he has not seen his family as much given them home as much as he should be he began to cry at that point. And then we met a a staff nurse. Oh who has actually she's new in this roles has only been a nurse for about eighteen months. So she started six months before the pandemic began to solve this pandemic. Is the only thing that she has known. She began to cry when she talked about the patients that she has seen for the same age as her her two kids who are in their thirties and how. She hides her emotions that Sheikh. How would she gets home she can't tell or husband every single day about how bad. Of the day has been because every single day. Especially here in the past six weeks has been bat at this hospital. And then Diane there was a third nurse she's a charge nurse she's in her late twenties and she described for us today. Tom how she is putting people her age and her parents age did in body bags. And how impact Ford how heartbreaking that has been for her. And the overarching theme that we have gotten from every single medical professional that we spoken with today. Including a patient who is an icu right now is they have all said that people need to get vaccinated that the risks. That there may be would getting vaccinated the chances of you getting a bad or horrible reaction. Are nothing. Compared to the illness that you will endure inside this hospital or any. Kobe at ward across the country it's all die and that that is what we. Have captured this morning then this afternoon here in Louisiana. And I'll share more with the U about what we got here later on today. And murmur present now in the past when we've done stories like this and gun inside hospitals. We often hear from workers there that they need more resource is that they need PPE that they need more support that kind of thing. What are the hospital workers are telling you they need now. OK good jackets say this hospital they've told us they don't need. PPE. They don't need donations from people what they need here at this hospital and across the country is for people to get vaccinated. That's what they told us here. And and and that's very different com from what we heard at the beginning of the pandemic you remember when there were people who were at their homes needing. Masks out of clock to give to leave the first responders and the medical personnel at these hospitals. But they never really had that that issue here at this particular hospital they've always had the PPE. But more broadly. Kolb that is that the big difference here at this stage of this pandemic. That they are not begging people to to save PPE they're not looking for the down loans in the face mask they have all of that. Public they don't have and particularly here in Louisiana as of late. There's enough people. Getting vaccinated. And their whole. There's that they can change the tide there that there's no reason someone. Can't get vaccinated. And what was when he adjusting Diana's when we talked to a number of nurses today. And you don't they just real I think today was very raw. Alternates emotions. And in the transparency they admit. That there are people who are skeptical there are people who were killed question or wonder where this virus even came from to begin win. The one of the nurses we miss that she does not care about conspiracy theories she's not worried about that right now what she wants. To know what she wants people to do is to get vaccinated these are people who lived there died in their lives day in and day out to help others. And they can do that if people get vaccinated but as it stands right now guys or Diane. Kara. This is all they are back to square one. For all intents and purposes. There icu beds many of them are empty because they're in the midst of a nursing shortage so even if they wanted to bring in more patients to this particular facility. Or any of the three other locations they have here in Louisiana. They can't do it. Because they don't have the nursing staff so you've got a very and a perfect storm if you will once again with a pandemic that started a year and a half ago. And it is once again rearing its ugly head here for people Louisiana and across so many parts of this country's. Spoke today about the recent surge in cases. To listen for a second to what he had to say. First of all not the reason for the search and Kobe case is just because we didn't take full advantage of the time that we had to get enough for population. Fully vaccinated. Currently word about 37 point 1%. That's nowhere near enough and then on top of of that. We have the delta very 37 point 1%. Of our total state population is fully. Vaccinated it's about forty to 43%. Have had one shot. The good news is we sit here today it's about 82% of those people who are 65 and over it at least one shot. Now Marcus Louisiana was also hit hard early on in this pandemic so. Where the governor saying it's low vaccination rates and it's a delta variant that's contributing to a surge. So what are they doing to try to stop this and turn it around. Well the Diana basically they're trying to get the word out to people are remind them how how important how critical. It is for everyone to get vaccinated that. But yes you could get vaccinated we've seen this you could get vaccinated and still get sick but the differences. And this is one of the things that nurse is one of us to get out. Is that if you do get sick. The symptoms aren't nearly as bad you have you have a fighting Chan. But the reverse the opposite. It is true it you don't get vaccinated you could very well end up in the icu and and one nurse told me that you know she's heard a lot of people say that. I didn't get vaccinated before this because that was skeptical or whatever the reason was but when I get out of here. I'm gonna get the shot up but she said it's not that's not that's not the question has not a question of when I get out that it's a question of if you actually leave the icu she said that once you are in the icu. The odds. Are more often than not stacked against you so what are they doing there trying to get the word out anybody who was being treated here at this facility. Or any other one across the region they are encouraging them to tell their family members who have not been vaccinated. To get vaccinated and that's really all they can do right at this point Diane is try to get the word out and found. As often as they can remind people that this is real. But while it is real. You do have a fighting chance they say. Through this vaccine and so they hope to shift the tide and save more lives. Current ABC's Marcus Moore in Shreveport Louisiana Marcus and I will have a lot more from inside that hospital later tonight. And we look forward to seeing that report thank you. Thank you. Today's also the first day of school for students in Clark County Georgia where everyone on school property is required to Wear a mask. Current hospitalizations. In Georgia are at levels we haven't seen since February. And now the city of Athens is instituting its own mask mandate even as the governor says he will not impose. Any new mask rules let's bring in chief academic officer Clark Kenny school district Brennan gaskins. For more on this Brennan thanks so much for being here I know today was the first day of school so. Has it gone. Things are going great but Christina school is how excited for educators. Downer to see a lot of smiling basis some students a lot of thanks Harry as our teachers are excited as students are in schools just remembered. So Brandon as we mentioned everyone on school property is required to Wear a mask regardless of their baction eight vaccination status. So tell us why you made that decision and the reaction that you're getting now from teachers and families. We wanted to make unit easing requirements for our students and our teachers are. We had conversations about. What are the requirements are vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated individuals and we just came to the conclusion and it would be easier required everyone. She Wear a mask and you received a lot of great support from our employees and our teachers have been met requirements. Are some. I'm individuals are happy with the decision are largely proceed great feedback from guests Saturday everyone properties or asked. In Clark County. Less than one in five eligible children had been vaccinated how concerned are you. About cases in hospitalizations. As a school year moves forward particularly since most kids still can't be vaccinated. It is a big concern about whereas the superintendent and I we eat our district staff. I'm everyday and every morning about a live update numbers he assessed communities spread to assess what's going on our school buildings we wanna be able to see your news. I'm at a moment's notice that eating doughnuts are learning unit cost classroom also it is a great concern who wanted to mercy and society as well as our staffs I. And the delta variant red in his said CBS transmissible. Now as chicken pox each infected person can infect about. Eight or nine people we just talk to a doctor in Arkansas who said he's got kids in the hospital on Ben a leaders now. So what happens if a student or teacher test positive or if a classroom. Has an outbreak what's the plan. So we've learned from last year that we are a much utilized technology. Really seamlessly so we are rated intended to virtual Larry that we need to get its works well learning more. Where are able to Paul's classes or an extended amount kind of needed on one thing that he communicated to our staff NRC inspectors say. You still sicker you had certain style conscious goal we've seen a lot of success will encourage people to stay home sometimes people think that it's Matt. Hope they do does not and I think it does not. You need Harrison just comments really help. Current chief academic officer Clark County school district branding desk n.'s Brent thanks so much for being on. June Brandon. Well New York governor Andrew Cuomo is facing growing calls for his resignation after that investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The state investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women created a hostile work environment and quote violated state and federal laws. But the governor is showing no signs of stepping down saying he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. Now at least four local district attorneys have asked to review the State's findings ABC's aerial Russia is on the story for us now but he. With the latest what are we know area. Right so here are what we know right now is one by one those investigations are starting to stack up as you mentioned there are now for local BA's launching criminal probes. In two governor Cuomo's alleged conduct right here in Albany there is one in Westchester county New York City now. As well as Nassau County Long Island to dissent add a little bit of color from where we are here on the ground in Albany we have seen. I should say and the air we've seen. A banner circling that says the report is in remove. Cuomo now this is is indicative of a sentiment that is now permeating as we learn more from this investigation and this is a colossal fall from grace. Four and three term governor who during the pandemic was frankly seen as America's governor now when the political fight. Of his life Cuomo has been under scrutiny for many months now for a can't billing. Of nursing homes during a pandemic as well as his book deal and now those scathing allegations of sexual harassment. From eleven women just to give some context to this report. It was sweeping it included testimony of those eleven accusers as well as a 179. Interviews including an eleven hour interview with the governor himself. Investigators also looking at 74. Thousand pieces of evidence over the course of five months have they'll now hand over to those local DA's. In the end they concluded that there was a pattern of sexual harassment here but as you mentioned so far Cuomo is defiant he is said. That his public appearances greasy hand in this intimate gestures they're nothing more than him conveying some sense of warmth to some of his constituents to other hot. Politicians and he also says that this investigation. Is biased he is said that his words had been misinterpreted and that these investigators are weapon I think his daily interactions. Kara. Well meanwhile Arial the state assembly speaker says the governor has lost the confidence. This conference. What happens now and also you know the posse that surrounded him being loyal to him for quite some time is shrinking as well. It sure is here and essentially his support among his own party Democrats has. Evaporated as you mentioned president Biden now calling. On him to resign we heard and say it out right yesterday and then conveying this same sentiment again today and more than half of New York Democrats according to the latest Marist poll say. It's time for Cuomo to go it is looking more and more like he will be impeached but perhaps maybe the biggest signal. That he is on a political island is just as you mentioned. Here they New York assembly speaker. I said the Cuomo cannot remain in office and we do you know that the eight assembly Judiciary Committee is set to take up the issue of a possible impeachment on Monday Kara. A lot to go through here. Indeed and we'll be following at with you the hallway area arrests have there now be forced thank you so much. And coming up it's not just the fierce competition at the Olympics it's heating up temperatures in Tokyo from. You have soared raising concerns over athletes' safety. Scientists say the extreme heat and as a sign of climate change and we'll break down what it could mean for this year and for future games right after this. Welcome back. First there were delays then common protocols now Olympic athletes are dealing with a new obstacle. Some of the most extreme heat and humidity at the Olympics ever high temperatures have already forced organizers to move several events including the marathon. So is this something Olympic athletes are just going to have to get used to. Beat the Olympic. Summer games without that he sort. Tokyo 220 an already unprecedented delayed a pandemic plagued Olympics. Could be the hottest on record temperatures and Tokyo soaring to the mid to high ninety's but about 80% humidity. It's noon in Tokyo of course some are feeling that with a high humidity state fuels like a hundred degree youth. Farah of athletes do it this has walked up the steps and our allies who see. From tennis to beach volleyball to track and field. It's them but thousands of athletes competing outside that crushing heat. Dangerous. A Russian archer Dana the Spanish tennis player taken off the court and a will cheer suffering from heat stroke. Daniel Medvedev angrily telling an umpire he could finish hits matched couple wanted to know who would take responsibility. If he died. The Russian tennis player later tweeting still alive. Tennis great you're right Djokovic calling for a delay in the start time of matches. The international tennis federation agreed to move competitions from 11 AM to 3 PM. In the interest of player health and welfare. The body is very good at preventing heat stroke. It will tell you to stop the different Olympic competition in the the temptation not to silk what do you for see is Olympics officials were recently asked about heat and climate change. We can't looked. Reduce the risk to the general but it we can. I mean you nice to at least and it response to the cremate changed Tito regular. But also for doing the we beat. Gains and there was just three years ago in 2018 that Japan faced a brutal heat wave. Killing more than 1000 people and tens of thousands of others sickened. The scorching heat have climate scientists sounding the alarm that these extreme Temps are not just the result of a hot summer but signs of climate change. We know they're crossing the globe is warming some places are warming faster he and others and obviously Japan and Tokyo particular microcosm. For global warming and the hatred he probably give us a little more. In addition to what's coming into the future because they are what we. The average more Rinker. The temperature of the host city climbing two point 86 degree Celsius since the nineteen hundreds. More than three times as fast as the world's average. According to climate central which is a nonprofit that analyzes and reports on climate science daily summer highs in Tokyo exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Have become all too increasingly comment. The concern so great for the Olympic Games a study title rings of fire was published by the British association of sustainable sport. Warning that athletes are being asked more or more to compete in empire missed. Thurber coming to hostile for the human body and is not just the Tokyo Olympics extreme heat raising concerns. Last year's Australian Open players survived the scorching 110. Degree Temps. Some saying it's time the International Olympic Committee start ticking climate change into account we're selecting where it and win the games will be played. Future games we need to be very mindful we're it seems hell look at where we're climate has been. Look at British dreams yeah. And then look at how we've been changing the recent past so that we don't want to exceptionally hot conditions. High in some of the places. There may be more apt to happen. Second to have outdoor danger out we're against her during that she should eat out there when the sun is obvious who. Am very little green space. Please Israel a lot of heat chopping once you're in those things like asphalt. And concrete. And it doesn't Schering hello Bennett city to heat up water and the surrounding areas during the day. He also keeps a city. Potter novel it's much harder for at these two who laugh and urban environment and particularly to get. Cooling Erie ending needs you refresh themselves not. The women and men's marathons will run back to back this weekend with much earlier start times in the morning the International Olympic Committee actually move the event three years ago to support Japan which is about 700 miles north of Tokyo and typically has much cooler temperatures the IOC trying to avoid images of athletes struggling in the blistering heat death Diane. Aren't as thanks to Kenneth motive for that report stay cool Kenneth. And that does it for us here on the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo and have been an actor Phillips in for Terry Murray and we'll see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great day. A.

