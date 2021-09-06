The Breakdown: President Biden to push vaccine diplomacy in 1st official foreign trip

More
Plus, leaked IRS documents reveal billionaires’ tax avoidance strategies and an inspector general report sheds light on former President Donald Trump’s bible photo op.
14:46 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden to push vaccine diplomacy in 1st official foreign trip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:46","description":"Plus, leaked IRS documents reveal billionaires’ tax avoidance strategies and an inspector general report sheds light on former President Donald Trump’s bible photo op.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78182725","title":"The Breakdown: President Biden to push vaccine diplomacy in 1st official foreign trip","url":"/US/video/breakdown-president-biden-push-vaccine-diplomacy-1st-official-78182725"}