-
Now Playing: Biden expected to announce deal to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to COVAX
-
Now Playing: Cicada invasion from Illinois to East Coast
-
Now Playing: New video shows bus crashing into cars, jumping curb, slamming into building
-
Now Playing: Results of investigation into Trump’s infamous St. John’s photo op released
-
Now Playing: ‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say
-
Now Playing: Many Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to expire soon
-
Now Playing: Fire breaks out at marketplace in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking office
-
Now Playing: Inside massive surge of antisemitism across US
-
Now Playing: Inspector General report sheds new light on Trump bible photo op
-
Now Playing: Inside the IRS leak that revealed billionaires’ tax avoidance strategies
-
Now Playing: President Biden highlights military families in 1st speech of his trip to Europe
-
Now Playing: ‘In The Heights’ stars on the summer must-see blockbuster
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals for Father’s Day
-
Now Playing: Money management tips for millennials
-
Now Playing: What are some safe family activities if the kids are unvaccinated?
-
Now Playing: This inspiring med student is helping others pursue their dreams
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas mayor says the Strip is fully open