The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms

More
Plus, the president talks about the crisis on the border and more on the congressional delegation visiting a Border Patrol facility in Texas tomorrow.
33:44 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"33:44","description":"Plus, the president talks about the crisis on the border and more on the congressional delegation visiting a Border Patrol facility in Texas tomorrow. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76688241","title":"The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms ","url":"/US/video/breakdown-president-joe-biden-sets-goal-200-million-76688241"}