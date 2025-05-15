Breakdown of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 4th day on trial

Attorney Bernarda Villalona talked with ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos about the defense’s questioning of Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and the often personal, graphic texts the two exchanged.

May 15, 2025

