Transcript for The Breakdown: Suspect in custody after Capitol Hill bomb threat

I. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. I'm Terry Moran police say they have a suspect in custody after a bomb threat investigation on Capitol Hill. They say a man drove a black pickup truck onto a sidewalk near The Library of Congress heads right across the street from the US capital the driver told an officer that he had a bomb. The officer saw what appeared to be a detonator the man's hand we've got the latest on that. From Washington. The being offensive by its. Eking out an exclusive interview with. US military will stay in Kabul as long as it takes to get all Americans out of Afghanistan. This is the Taliban is blocking people from getting to the airport and cracking down on protests. We'll break down the challenge ahead for president Biden and the troops on the ground. And the people of Haiti are facing multiple crises in the wake of a deadly earthquake and a tropical storm just weeks after the president. Was assassinated in that country we've got the latest on the search and rescue efforts in that troubled country and the. But we begin with that bomb threat investigation on Capitol Hill authorities say a suspect has surrendered with out incident and is now in police custody. The Supreme Court The Library of Congress and the cannon house office building were all of evacuated while police investigated. And negotiated with that suspect. Diane just an incredible scene here on Capitol Hill a five hour standoff has ended. With the suspect identified as rate rose vary in custody. The capitol police chief just gave us that update moments ago which you see here the capital things are starting to calm down a little bit. We still have a lot of police on the scene but they're starting to open up. The roadways here are around the capital after that large perimeter. What set up during this five hour standoff again let me give you the rundown. This suspect again but allotment of Rosemary from North Carolina apparently according to investigators he popped the curve he was on a sidewalk. Near The Library of Congress near the Supreme Court. Apparently no one call was made and investigators got some information. That this suspect potentially had a bomb that he possibly had a detonator and is handing without a very large pickup truck. Apparently with Tenet windows they couldn't see inside the vehicle so for the past five hour to so. They try to make contact and what they got a cell phone to him. They were able to communicate with them and you went through hours of negotiations here on Capitol Hill. As this the scene at this parameter that was so larger on the area really brought some fear into the people who saw I'd. And as we saw I hero we know that when it comes to the capital any potential threat. If the big one and it's taken seriously so even though investigators that knew exactly what they had here they work through it. And may try to find out as much information about the suspect especially when they learned of a live stream apparently. By that suspect while he was in the vehicle we were able to have. Monitors some of that live stream and seen some of the ramblings that he was saying throughout his time inside that vehicle on Capitol Hill. And what we know that investigators he use that information from that live stream to try to gain as much information as possible about any potential threat to safety actually had any active explosives. Any bombs inside that vehicle. Did he at this point what we understand from the police chief is that after he surrendered he got out of the vehicle he surrendered. They are still checking that vehicle as we speak but. At this point eight started to open up roads around the capitol complex. But that area where the car is right there in front of The Library of Congress and throwing Cortes still blocked off at this point. All right. Thanks Jeff Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is here in Washington PR a tense few hours is Kenneth was just describing forced how did this investigation unfold. But Terry today was a case study in the world in which we live. Here the situation where man shows up. And announced you know in a black large truck claiming that he has a bomb. The key moment according to my sources was they were able to look at this. Feed. That he put forth it was he talked about. You know having to issue. Potentially what the president he rambled. They were able to get a look at what appeared to be a canister. He talked about. What was in the canister. And at that point they simply didn't know. What they had now the interesting thing is that. He kept saying apparently according to my sources and and a video there's a source confirmed to me. That he didn't want to hurt anybody but at same time the it was a situation worry at all these materials so. It was a situation worry. Classic watching this stopped they cannot afford to take any thing. Not seriously so because of that they went through this process they exercise a lot of patients. As one source said that look we don't know offices as a person simply trying to get attention the police chief said during a press conference that he was a person that had. Some kind of personal issues going on in his life. That there were issues that he was confronting. But clearly ever was breathing a sigh of relief that he. Called other vehicle turned himself in now they have the difficult task of simply going to the vehicle. And making sure that there's nothing dangerous in the vehicle but that process I'm told could take several hours. And I want to bring in former FBI agent in ABC's injury or Brad Garrett on that point Brad. As peer mention the police said insinuated that this suspect is going through some kind of a personal or family issue they wouldn't expand on that. Any more than that they also talk about finding some concerning things in the truck including a propane tank but again didn't go into further detail so. Where do you think this investigation goes from here. So the real key here obviously is what was his real intention. I mean if you look for he parked his pick up truck. That's an odd place even though it's near the capital he said today that congress is not even in session. And he's willing stay there are several hours live strain. This strikes me is a guy that's. Angry has some revenge issues may be has some delusion that sounds like in reference to the president or the current government. And he feels powerless people given these things that end up not hurting anyone because they want attention. I mean why in the world you live stream this and wish you wonder detention. So once he got that and in addition you've got hostage negotiators and eventually got a cell phone to him. And with the sluggish during different nation. Had a conversation and probably. Lowered the temperature inside the truck as far as in his anger and rage and visually talked him out of it so. It's a fairly predictable. I guessed situation the way it ended if in fact his goal was ultimately not to hurt anybody. Absolutely let let's go. Down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House now Karen Travers covers a White House forced couple of miles away from this scene. That is as it was tense for several hours we've heard Kenneth and pier describe to what was happening. At the White House wall this was going down Karen. Terry the White House said that they were monitoring the situation up on Capitol Hill but since it has been Luzon they have not given a statement. We're waiting answered quiet day here at the White House the president spending his day behind closed doors no public events there's no briefing with the white house Press Secretary Jen Saki. Terry though the security situation outside of the White House did sixteen to step up a little bit that park that's just north of the White House Lafayette park. That's open to tourists now offers several weeks right now it is close Secret Service had blocked off the entrances to the west east and north of that park. And for now only people with passes were able to get answers certainly they were keeping and I am what was going on up there. Out of an abundance of caution. It concerns that there would be something else happening down here on this and the Pennsylvania Avenue. All right Karen Travers. Cannot mode and Pierre Thomas Brad Garrett thanks very much on this busy and tense David came to have a good conclusion thanks. Bell president Biden sat down from his first interview since the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. As chaotic scenes play out in Kabul the president is promising for the first time that the US military will stay as long as it takes to get all Americans out. But he was also defiant insisting now was the time to end this war here's George Stephanopoulos. Back in July he said a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely. Was he intelligence wrong word you downplay it. There was no consensus you back and look at these chosen reports they said that customers might more likely be sometime by the end of the year you didn't put a timeline now he said it was highly unlikely to sit flat out it's highly unlikely the Taliban would take over the well the question was whether or not and the ideas that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion. That the as somehow the 300000 troops were your train and equip. Was gonna just collapse are gonna give up I don't think anybody anticipates that when you look at what's happened over the last week was that the failure of intelligence planning. Execution or judgment. Look I don't think it was a fair look it was a simple George torch. When the tolley bond. We're back and put another way when you had. The government of Afghanistan. The leader that government can end of plane taking off from going the country. When you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had traded no arms to 300000 of them. Just leave your equipment and print and taking off. That was futile on mom this is its debt that's what happened we've all seen the pictures you see those hundreds of people packed. Into the C seventeen we've seen. Afghans finale was four days ago five days ago what did you think when you first saw those pictures. I thought was weird pat we have to gain control this we have to move this more quickly. We have to move under way in which we can take control that airport. And we did so Americans should understand the troops might have to be there beyond August 31. No Americans and understand we're gonna try to get it done before Berkshire's that if we don't. The troops as they don't will determine the time who's left. And and if you're American force if there's an American citizens left Bruce Taylor get them all out. Served as a seal the president is defined in the face of criticism he believes this is the right strategy believes United States test again he believes can counter. Any possible threats and he's not conceding any mistakes in the execution. Great interview George Stephanopoulos thank you for that. Meanwhile Afghans trying to flee the country are being turned back by Taliban fighters outside the airport. The State Department and military also say they cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport for Americans. Senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest hi Ian. Unfortunately those terrible scenes of people desperate in fit trying to get out the country the anguish the agony down at the airports but just continuing into another day. On the American side inside the airport itself it's old but it's calm they getting people out the US military air force doing an incredible heroic jobs that. Running these mercy flights out of the country. The issue is on the other side what people are unable to get through people with the right paperwork we've been in touch with one woman who worked for USA all right date that your the American overseas development agency. She's also worked with the UN chief has the right paperwork. She went down to the gates at a manned by the Americans. Yes today she waited overnight together with a whole bunch of other people she sent to some videos. And by 8 o'clock this morning she said the Americans still hadn't opened the gates. So there are problems on both sides isn't just a Taliban there clearly. Issues with eight joined up policy that allows people through and everyone apparently is working on this American say they're talking to the Taliban. The US military understandably say they don't have the capacity to push outs in to Kabul to help get those people back in. But that's something ever is looking out and hopefully hopefully in the coming days they kind get a system in place because the disorder serves nobody. Elsewhere we have seen those gunshots you can hear is it's a shore which is a Xia. Festival as she a Muslim festival the Taliban are Sunni Muslims but interestingly was sort breaking a bar where the Taliban were lying to go arts and celebrate. Said the Ross some positive signs but there's still a lot of fifth. A lot of women are essentially looked up its home unable to go out we are hearing stories of the Taliban. Current duel to dole in some parts of the country again they say this isn't that policy but they need to get control. Of the situation and be true to that word so is still fluid it's still Cahill take people warm to move in the right direction but so far. There's no sign of its. EM panel ABC news Kabul. In thank you for that. And pentagon officials say they are now more than 5200. US troops on the ground in Kabul and they have evacuated 7000 people since Saturday a small fraction of the thousands of Americans and tens of thousands. Of our allies remaining there right now the military is aiming to all airlift between five and 9000 people per day but the biggest obstacle. Getting evacuees safely to the airport and processing them. To be let inside is as Ian was just reporting let's go to our senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez for more Louie. So what are officials saying about their capability to get people laugh. Terry they say they have the aircraft within the Middle East region to be able to get them flying into Kabul. If they need to get 5009000. People out. I'm gay. But what that according to the Pentagon's latest figures are we heard this morning they're talking about an additional 2000 there were taking out. The last night on board twelve aircraft that have flown into Kabul so. What they're looking for as you said is that keep that demand can they fill up those aircraft. Who when I asked a pending a spokesman John Kirby earlier today. About whether they can expect to see further more the higher numbers of people approaching the gate that are being manned by the United States. He says the hope that is the hope because they have. May and another gate the that parents access to the airport and they have surged additional consular officials to those gate so that they can. Greet the people and bring them on inside to validate their documents I think the State Department has just said that they if there are about 6000 people currently act. The airport in cobble. That would be ready to board airplanes so what if that's up much higher number than we've seen already in or over the last few days. As the military has slowly built up from 2000 a day potentially we could see even more tomorrow. But today capability the questions that are candid these Afghan and apple of these applicants can they get through because they're the ones that are in greatest danger. They say that there is a deal with that the Taliban that they will ensure the safe passage of Americans. It doesn't appear that that applies to Afghans so the question is what can be done to help them get. A very tough question Louis let me ask you as secretary of defense led Austin yesterday said that the United States does have the capability to get into Kabul to get people out. There are scattered reports. A British. Is special forces may be fresh special forces. Going into the city and bring people out and that triggers the question among people who scene that well if they can do why can't we what do you make of that. Daddy's a capability that they brought inside to Afghanistan is specifically to the airport in Kabul. That the British we know it'd brought in 600 troops. I'm not sure how many of the French may have brought in but they did bring special operations capabilities with them so it's not a surprise that they can do this now the question is. Are they doing this in quietly are they doing this with agreement by the Taliban. That's that that's a question. Even if the United States had the capability or how the special operations forces capability or even the convoy cuts in capability. To go into Kabul to try to bring out Americans. To try to bring out Afghans. The question becomes how would they get back safely into the airport sell it to me it means that you probably have to rely on some kind of a Taliban agreement to make that happen. And right now you heard the secretary defense say yesterday we don't have that capability I don't know even if we did whether. We could Gary get a guarantee from the Taliban that there were no be no attacks on those cowboys should they come back to the airport. Right and right now the mission is tens of thousands of people. I don't know if the French and the British have that kind of numbers president Biden says that US troops are gonna stay now. Until all Americans Americans are out of Afghanistan even if that means staying past the August 31 deadline so how long. Do you think that are the forces there can realistically maintain control of the airport. They are in control of that airport they say that gave these days very secure right now. That they control the perimeter so that means that they are granted they are in charge of who he's getting access to the base. They have believes so essentially if there is a base actually at the northern part the civilian airport. They are the ones that are in charge of the current that are on the other side just outside is where those Taliban checkpoints are. And needs in between there that set first buffer zone that's really the toughest spot. Four the people who are trying to get out. On the officials when he talked to them here they say that we can hold security here for as long as we need. One person asked but what about fuel for the aircraft. And we were told by the spokesman here that we have enough fuel capability at that airport to keep claims running for quite a long period of time so. When the president says August 31. It sounds like he might be a viable option for the united states military to maintain operations there. Even if they need to get beyond this August 31 deadline if the president had said earlier. Let's not forget I mean our city curses and arbitrary date to the president chosen himself originally it was September 11 on the so I thinking adjustments can be made terror. And must be made it seems likes our senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez thanks very much thanks Terry. So. What does Taliban leadership and Afghanistan mean for the global community and from the perspective of those who served stance that we're joined by Tom Porter represented the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. And Darryl blocker ABC news contributor and former deputy director of the Counterterrorism Center. At the CIA gentlemen welcome to you both and Tom let me begin with you. You're also a captain in the US navy reserve you served in Afghanistan. You we've heard everybody all the way to second of the defense talk about what what this. It feels like to watch this unfold after having. Served in that theater. Kenya owe you speak to what veterans and their families are experiencing watching the scenes in Kabul unfold knowing that on September 11 anniversary the Taliban are going to be in control there. I favor maybe you review today. I'm persona mention that I'm here just her Iraq and Afghanistan veterans Americans. No waste in for DOD on this. Tom does this issue hits really close to home for me. I want to me seeing them old. A lot I lived on that based shore over a year and so all those I'm. The service members that we have out there provide security. And security people as they come into oh airfield. They're just doing a brilliant job but I just want Americans who know that that that you didn't military service members. Amazing work and their brave they're doing. Dangerous things are. Our behalf so please just remember that whatever you need the next. I'm bottom line is is we've got an enormous amount of American citizens. And Afghan and Alan Simpson slap on Simon does for twenty years risking their lives assembly lines. So that we can accomplish our mission so. We needed to do all it takes or whatever it takes to get everybody out and into safety. I'm saloon that that is. What the Pentagon is saying there president Biden says the Taliban's going through what he calls quote existential crisis promising moderation. Parties seeing violent response to some pro to protest of the new government around the country so what are you expecting this Taliban 2.0 do you think. Well what I'm expecting is that the Taliban will look at these seven B. Nations within the UN that already institute and incorporate Sharia law into their systems that's 13. The UN member states. So they can go back to the draconian. One point oh version of 1994. Through 2000 mourn. Or they can adjust to the world and recognized that it. Where it was in the past. So yes. That's on the Taliban regime to make did decision about when anyone who live in the past women will adjust to the future. Guideline that I've drawn your experience as an intelligence officer lot of finger pointing right now early days there will be after action reviews congressional hearings all of it. Just an intelligence failure Darryl. I I think the word intelligence failures just so it's so who. Take policy stay else. Ended intelligence has a role in that I don't see this as an intelligence failure. What I'm from the inside so I'm a little biased at the end of the day this was predicted whether those 369 months no one. Would've accepted. Somebody coming in and briefing them that the Taliban government take over in ten days to weeks. It may just not have been. It just wouldn't have been accepted no one would believe it and now we're witnessing it. And Tom clearly the evacuation or wrap of our Afghan allies. That's personal as you pointed out for those who served alongside them for four journalists who work with colleagues. In Afghanistan. But Joseph the failure of planning for this dates although it back to 2008 and the special immigration visa programs inception that's the visa program. For people who helped us in Afghanistan and Iraq so. How do you think this was missed back then and and do you blame the state department for some of what's happening today. Blade can be. Equally. A sign to multiple administrations so this goes way back. I'm oftentimes we have it cold on this State Department to deal will step up. They're processing these special immigrant beaters again these are at war. I'm assisting those. Interpreter daily analysts intelligence analysts. I'm pictures I understood by our sign and weren't combat a lot of punishment or. Sources and NATO force. During our conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and so. A lot of times there wasn't sounding like I'm there was enough personnel and State Department process and end time but the result has been. Then there's been alarm backlog and thousands. Of these visa applications and career today. And if we had not had such a huge backlogs. A lot of this problem it wouldn't exist and you're still when you're actually from a country that you're still going to. Problems no matter. How will you ought. If you hadn't had a larger. Well established mechanisms. Shore. Of Afghanistan. There are more than just a posh changed need Tajik Hazara as. And be bothered Turk men but illusion and tribes that are not in the age 40% of the what the makeup of the Taliban. So did they are going to need to decide. All of all of Afghans. And to partner with the United Nations should get whom do you get water to get assistance to those in need. In we'll see how that goes that's that's the next problem my guest Darrell blocker Tom Porter thanks very much for being with us. Thank you. Coming up the latest on the devastation. Katie as a death told from that massive earthquake tops 2000. Are Matt Gutman is in Haiti with the harrowing stories from survivors. And the rescue missions bringing hope and when we come back. And yeah. Welcome back to the breakdown Haiti is facing multiple crises after a deadly seven point two magnitude earthquake rocked the island over the weekend. More than 2000 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured or left homeless search and rescue efforts have been also hampered by a tropical storm grace bringing heavy rain and flooding. An all this comes just weeks after the assassination. Of the president of paid Asia Nomo Louise. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in Port Au Prince with the latest on the recovery. Hospitals guided by the quake are filled with patients many of them intense or hallways. The Coast Guard men of backing over a hundred patients but even today those injured in the quake continue arriving at the hospital. If you're not hurt. This is whether patients who continues to trickle in to hospitals like this survivors of the earthquake GS it double pelvic fracture. Who have been suffering for days without medical care. I just 36 hours after tropical storm grace plowed through here he's quake victims getting soaked as they waited for care at a hospital. Hundreds of others hunkering down in the soccer field amid downpours bringing up to fifteen inches of rain. Yeah probably am man it's not good here by the coast. My home was destroyed act I have nothing. Nothing to used to sleep but look there's a lot of children here I really have nothing. But many chose to riding out closer to their own livable homes. Sarah and her extended family had been staying outside and do this leak he talked. And I ask them why they were smiling. They answered because the relied. The storm turning creeks into rivers of mud. Home with the region. The following morning we went back to check on Sarah and her family this is what's left of the TARP that they were under earlier obviously. Duck down the winds from that storm rattling the bus all night long making it impossible to sleep they tell us they have no clothes other than what they're wearing. Everything else is what from the storms and many here are already feeling forgotten. Us an overnight there were additional aftershocks we are told that. More those homes that were unstable came crumbling down the need in the affected areas is so intense. What people say they need most are tarps and water and food. Matt Gutman ABC news Port Au Prince Haiti. Our thanks to Matt for that reporting and that does it for us some a breakdown today thank you for joining us signed and mistake them. And I'm Terry Moran will see a backyard 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great day and. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.