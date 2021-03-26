-
Now Playing: Presidential news conference
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: What you need to know about vaccine passports
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Bear takes dip in hot tub
-
Now Playing: Aaron Appelhans becomes Wyoming’s 1st Black sheriff
-
Now Playing: 5 deadliest mass shootings in recent US history
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules on police use of force
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Cicadas are coming
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: North Korea’s provocations
-
Now Playing: Jesuits vow to raise $100 million for their role in slavery
-
Now Playing: Biden hosts first press conference, emergency at border
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornadoes slam South, people injured
-
Now Playing: Allegedly armed man captured at Atlanta grocery store
-
Now Playing: Man accused of supermarket mass shooting appears in court
-
Now Playing: 7-year old schools us all by riding a hoverboard and dribbling basketballs
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms
-
Now Playing: Republican delegation set to visit Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas
-
Now Playing: Boulder supermarket shooting investigation continues