Transcript for The Briefing Room: Amazon's new HQ2 locations, tensions rise over Georgia gov. race

And yeah. Hi there are welcome to the briefing room on Rick Klein. I'm joined here by clutter full as a whole lot to get to today including some White House staff turmoil and orientation day on capitol level we want to start with top story everywhere today are calling Rebecca Jarvis joins us now from New York City was a very special guest who might be familiar to some viewers of this program Rebecca. Indeed Rick thanks so much yes that's right two cities took the cake today in Amazon's grade bake off from new York and Arlington Virginia. Named the two new place is a four Amazon's HQ to they'll get to split between them 50000 jobs. And five billion dollars in investment and our special guest today joining us to discuss is Jay Carney. Amazon's SB key. Global corporate affairs great to have you with yesterday. Thank you for having you back it's great to be on. So let's talk about this this process lasted over a year 238. Communities why did you end up splitting it between tale. Well we begin the process. Thinking that we would find the location for our second headquarters. That we would. Create 50000 plus jobs in that city and bring about five million dollars or mourn investment. As we went along especially after we narrowed it down to money from the original 238. We really dug in on what our most important criteria were what were the driving factors and and really them the most important of all with talent. You know 50000 is a big number and need to work tech company we need a lot of tech talent we need we needed to go to a place that had. And access to existing talent and also place that would be attractive to folks that we've been recruiting to move. New York and Washington both. Fit the bill the reason why we decided to split into this because. We would knew we would have more success. Recruiting and getting that talent if we divided it into rather than trying to find. Or or bring 50000 new people to one location. New York and Washington both have existing pools of tech talent. They're also a world class cities that people want to move to and so here competing with other companies for talent and you can say come to. The Washington area Arlington Virginia come to New York City. Or come to Seattle. We feel like we have a lot to offer potential and zoning. I gotta say Jay bell I've been getting emails all day long from colleagues in Chicago in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh who are saying. Of course we have talent here why an Amazon she was asked if this is really about Hamlet. Well that its scale I mean at 50000 is a lot let me play put this in perspective and 25000 is a lot to. The average size of fortune a top fortune 500 companies top Tandy. Headquarters is about eleven or 121000. So each of these will be double the size of that average. Not counting the 46000. Folks we have here in Seattle so and were tech heavy company we need we need technology. Folks to to fill these positions in these corporate headquarters. And and there's a lot of competition for that talent so. This that the scale that hit new York and Washington offer was important me. Pool and existing talent that the breadth and depth of that pool. And also. You know there's there's there's no place like New York is no place like Washington when your when your. Trying to convince people. Come join you at Amazon. That's that's a real attraction. So it didn't feel like you could get this scale and these other cities when it comes to new York and Arlington when it turned out they were gonna split this between the two. Did any of the tax incentives that they originally offered come off the table. Well they were cut now. I mean that's that's how it works either performance basis and senate widely available to any company that was pursuing this kind of investment. Nothing you know knew perfectly speckled out of for Amazon. And you know when we said you know parks are our floors in the 45000 for the 50000. You do the incentive packages were reduced accordingly. And and in each case this is an you know pay us now and hope we deliver in the future this is we get the incentives only after we deliver on the job creation. And will be reporting that job creation. Every year in order to to capture the incentives offered. I'd also point out that. Incentives were not the driving factor for us. It's very common practice cities across the country and across North America participated in this and you know all who had economic. Development offices and and put together. You know proposals that included incentives but instead of north the most important if you if you look at some of the for proposals that cities have released publicly. You'll see that yes some places were offering to make it significantly higher incentives but we really. Focused on our talent needs and and the desirability of moving folks in new York and Washington. If they would if we couldn't find workable locally and that's why we citizens places. Amazon also Jay got its hands on a lot of very valuable data throughout this process. What the company planned to do with that information would be used in the future to target customers. This is a perplexing question because we're talking about publicly available information about city's economic growth. There education systems the transportation systems and the like this is not. In this is an. Is it just information some kind of stuff that any company. Doing any kind of significant investment in any city would gather and find from publicly available sources so I. I think you know any company wanted to find out information the kind of information that we found out could find it. We use about a hundred different metrics. When we are looking at different criteria including housing transportation education. You know and and which we we looked at surveys that are publicly available this very firm to Don about. The desirability of locations where his young people coming out of college want to live that kind of thing all these all these bits of information went into. The decision we made but there's nothing here this is not. Valuable beyond what you can find publicly. But is there anything that you will use from this re search. To acquire new customers to target consumers with specific advertising now that you have this information I die. A again this is not this was information about like what is schools look like. What is the transportation grid would like what are the capacities you know what kind of investments will need to be made in order to common eight point 5000 additional employees you know how big is the airport what's the growth. Potential there what's the average education level how much. You know it may be you know universities having this season had a lot of universities but aren't heavily attacked vs cities that have you know compete universities with. Computer science departments or engineering school you know that that's a candidate we're talking about yourself I don't think it's really applicable this. To a business use it really was all about deciding. Neither the best location for to find employees and to attract employees. And finally Jay now that the results are and that its new York and Washington DC. Was it really necessary to hold this sweepstakes across the country. Well absolutely we began. With a completely open mind I promise you that I was in meetings with we're CEO and founder Jeff days us consistently over the course of the year. And you know we deliberated a lot about different options and you know wasn't until recently that we settled on the idea of splitting the headquarters in and we. Came to the conclusion that the Washington area Arlington Virginia and in New York City where there are. Where our best options but there were a lot of great proposals we we you know we saw. Huge potential a lot of locations across the country especially in the twining. Locations that may a finalist list and in fact even during this process we've announced 6000 jobs. In cities they were part of the top morning but didn't make the final two itself economic growth is gonna continue I think yeah we've seen some feedback from places like Miami. Toronto and elsewhere where I just being part of this process has. Elevated their visibility of those cities the disability of potential. Places protect company investment. And that's been a plus for them and I think they've also seen how they can work together with all their stake what was in their cities to make. Those locations even more attractive for investments I think I think there's a lot of upside to this process also because we can we planned this out and we did publicly. Yeah we are now making these investments in new York and Virginia. In a way that we you know we can work with those communities. Knowing that we're going to create at least 45000 jobs in implication. And and and we in the communities can help address some of the effects of that growth. In ways most beneficial to a community you know a lot of companies including Amazon here in Seattle you know they start small and they grow organically nobody would have predicted that Amazon. Would have 46000 employees in Seattle when they launched in Jeffs arrives. Twenty some years ago. Now we know what we're going to be doing in new York and Washington and we can. Healthy communities plan accordingly and build out accordingly with transportation and education life. Amazon's Jay Carney thanks so much for joining us today Jiang. All right Rick back over to you and Washington DC we gotta figure at a business assert a garage. You can't bottom line. And and I think soon to you Rebecca Jarvis ringing with interview with Jay Carney a former white house Press Secretary would have had a spot right here in the briefing room. In another incarnation of Jay Carney. We were weak after the election and there's some unfinished business of course just last night a concession in the Arizona senate race Democrat Kirsten cinema. Is now the winner there are democratic pick up. We are still waiting on the results of the recount both Florida governors as well as the senate race. President trump Catherine just two day putting some pressure on bill Nelson's resides at 22. To concede saying what's taking us along in my all of this even as we wee weed on the results of this recount we could be days and days away. CN and to see vendor to even this week you know he's pushing these claims of voter fraud and your and your right his minister recently was when will none Nelson concede in Florida sells. When determining Ahmed a Muslim. On Capitol Hill today along with other members of congress congress whirling back to hear. We want to check in a Georgia because there's another big race there that is still not been finally determines our Steve Austin Sami has been on this case. Since the beginning covering this race every step of the way it's been a long week. Although the margin still not favoring Stacey Abrams so what's the latest Steve in terms of the deadlines that we're gonna see coming up next couple days. So the deadline to certify the election has been moved by a federal judge to this Friday it was supposed to be today. But because of a lawsuit from so for folks on the blue team. Who have sued to get more absentee ballots counted. Some ballots that have been thrown out that deadline has been moved to Friday. The Abrams camp is in court now today arguing over provisional ballots those are ballots that they give people who have issues when they come to the polls. They want more of those ballots counted now the Abrams people just held. And on the record. Phone a news conference where they announced that they believe that they are 20595. Boats away from forcing this race into a runoff that's their numbers the camp. Folks have a have a different look at things. If they can somehow. Make up that total through these provisional ballots and absentee ballots they think that will be enough to officially. Force this race into a run off and keep in mind. A runoff habits December 4 that is just about three weeks from now in the air in court now still busy fighting this out. And Steve Howe realist. Do we think is that that kind of ground can get made up we haven't seen the gap clothes and we have seen. That the camp numbers it's a whole pretty steadily above that key 50% threshold since election night. I think it's possible but I think it's unlikely. On the Abrams people point out that there are new votes that have been counted every day in their right about that that some of these counties which frankly need to do better about running their elections. Counties that she won are finding new votes every single day but they're not finding. Tens of thousands of votes that type of number that you would think that would make it absolutely clear that she has the ability to force this race into a runoff but. Anything is possible extending that deadline helps Abrams because it gives counties that voted for hurt counties that are favorable to her with more support. Time to perhaps find more absentee votes count more absentee votes. One of the things is that the judge has already ruled is that absentee votes that have birth dates that are incorrect those now are allowed. Are being allowed to be counted and sew up a ruling like that on provisional ballots could also help the Abrams people but the ten people of course say the man. Mathis decidedly in their favor. As Matthew Dowd once said so brilliantly the person who was in the lead which right now is camp he has the advantage. All right now our Steve goes and Sami down in Atlanta for us a rainy day in Atlanta thank you so much for joining us. Catherine let's get to some White House stories you reported earlier today about a possibility. Of a shake up things got even more interest thing since then but let's start with your reporting. On what the possibilities are now four. A shake up that could involve cabinet secretaries even the White House into south. Yes we have been here before we're talking about staff shake up not just saw Jeff Sessions laughed a little while the but now the focus is on. The president's Department of Homeland Security secretary Christian Nielsen. They the two have sparred you know the past few months over immigration policy specifically there's been. I yelling matches in the west wing so he's considering removing her from that post bananas also provides this talk of them. His chief of staff John Kelly now you remember we reported that. I'm Kelly said that he would accept the president's offer to stay through twenty Tony but. The president is now lying that someone assisting the south his vice president. As vice president's chief of staff. Nick heiress and to have. Become really close and and Aris was there on election night in the White House huddling with president and they've had a conversation about this particular job as you mentioned. Things just moments ago got a little interesting you know White House isn't. It's it's maybe too often in this in trump White House who say that I've never seen this happen before now I can never call an incident like this and what we're referring to specifically Katherine is that the First Lady put any public statement. Identifying an individual a deputy national security advisor Mir ever Carnell. And said that this woman and no longer deserves the honor of working in the White House any longer we saw hurt just today. Via the tenements here was quite striking had a story. In is mentioned are reporting about about Kelly and in Nielsen and also said. That he and that president had removed them Bolton said deputy national security advisor OK says the story was there and then she showed up behind the president in this event. In the west wing then the first lady's office said. It is the position of the personally knew that he you know she referring to Ricardo no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House and I your number and the the first lady's office releasing this statement in that interview. With Tommy Thomas and they sent on Africa. And she said that there are still people in the west wing that she doesn't think the president contrasts but when it named them. So this is clearly an example what are we think could even potentially be behind this this is such a strange turn of events to go into. The deputy national security advisor and an obviously discuss some kind of a personal conflict here I can't imagine that did the first lady's office was speak publicly like that unless they felt like they needed to it. Have you right that's a good question exactly in what led to this what happened here was the conflicts with John Bolton how does early to John Kelly I think. We're still really trying to sort all of that out but there was in there clearly is an issue and between the First Lady and and that's won't. And it would appear to be resolved in that way stay tuned for more in terms of the shake ups follow Katherine is reporting ABC's not the abcnews.com. That's been terrific every step of away an interesting moment today was we mentioned orientation for freshmen members of congress. Lots of them are swarming around Capitol Hill trying to get their bearings usually is a day check out the new offices you get told little about. Staffing positions but it was a protest not unusual thing outside Nancy Pelosi is office she's of course. The front runner to presumed next week girlish as a lot down the votes yet this was around environmental issues to encourage more quick action on global warming. So interesting showed up Katharine. Alexandria a cost Joseph Cortez the now they congresswoman elect. From the New York City area there in Queens New York she was right in the middle of this group there are more than fifty arrests she was not among them. But she was lending her voice and her presents to this Gruber protesters. As you see right there quite an image for a congresswoman elect we're outside the office of the house democratic leader and right just a remarkable start. In Friday see her there in the middle. Middle of the protests speaking but it you know this comes heard as many senior Democrats have said they planned to support Pelosi and her bid for speaker but at least. You know I think there is what are we have to five new members in midnight we're sending members at least to say they don't Clinton supporter we know we know there are some reports behind the scenes that. And she's making calls and working the phones but she still think she's 100% copper. Numbers are not there yet she's got a couple of weeks to work it out be the house leadership elections actually occur a couple of weeks from now right after Thanksgiving. Interesting she gave an interview to CNN. Pelosi where she says that she is they aren't part to make sure that women don't get pushed around that is quite a card to play. At this moment intriguing of course because so many of these new members of congress like Alexandria O'Costa Cortez. Are women themselves a record number of women will be in the next the next session of congress and she's trying to meet case. That it takes a woman who's been there and done that's a lead them. Absolutely especially in her during her. Her second and I think it's also sending a message. To the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue into as a cell phones and before we close today Catherine just wanna hit on this the headline about CNN. A lawsuit has been filed by CNN on behalf of Jim Acosta trying to re establish his credentials this is a serious lawsuit you read it you look at a Ted Olson the former. Bush solicitor general let's talk about as maybe joining the White House and at one point. He is he he is working with CNN on this and this is a serious issue that they're racing here around due process. It is an in the lawsuit they're a file Aaron are suing trump Sarah Sanders Kelly. The Secret Service among other people and and it's a very serious issue and I think. It's also important to note is the shifting statements in a way that have come I'm out of this White House here they've defended. They defendant Jim's behavior are they under the interns behavior who in trying to take the Mike but originally said that he had that. I'm his hands on the intern their kind of shifting understatement anyway saying he quote physically refused to surrender of the might but right in the in the lawsuit that Ulsan. File that CNN filed their just defending his. First Amendment right here so be interesting to see out without a news covering us verify the news comes just six days ago when you're out there yes scoring at home going all right that doesn't mean today's edition of the briefing room and have a lot more and abcnews.com you can download the ABC news Catherine folders on reclined. That's next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.