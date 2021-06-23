Britney's biggest fans speak out on #FreeBritney movement

More
Fans of the pop icon discuss the rise of #FreeBritney and why they want to see her conservatorship end.
1:05 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Britney's biggest fans speak out on #FreeBritney movement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Fans of the pop icon discuss the rise of #FreeBritney and why they want to see her conservatorship end. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78449044","title":"Britney's biggest fans speak out on #FreeBritney movement","url":"/US/video/britneys-biggest-fans-speak-freebritney-movement-78449044"}