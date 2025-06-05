'He broke': Father who killed three daughters deals with PTSD, attorney says

Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters in Washington, lacked mental health resources and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, said his ex-wife's attorney.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live