Transcript for Bronx cop leaves hospital after being shot

Lieutenant Jose dark prowess and getting out of the hospital shortly where he has been recovering since being shot. In the arm when a gunman stormed a police station yesterday morning. Now you're looking a live picture right now from news copter seven over Lincoln hospital in Mott Haven the NYPD sent out a mammal urging everyone to be vigilant both on an off duty this. Well a suspect Robert Williams awaits arraignment on attempted murder charges later today. Eyewitness News reporter Mike Morris at Lincoln hospital with the very latest Mike. David and Liz dozens and dozens of members of the NYPD are here are also members of the FDNY showing up to show their support. As well this lieutenant getting released from the hospital at any moment a little more than 44 hours after the precinct he was serving in. Boys come under fire came under fire that ambushed yesterday morning. The attack was caught on surveillance cameras. It is video obtained by Eyewitness News he could see a man walked in and whip out a gun and then start shooting police say that's Robert Williams and a yellow jacket attempting to murder tops inside the 41 precinct. In a Bronx Sunday morning. Lieutenant Jose -- trial was shot of the armed. Other officers returned fire Williams was a bit. It quickly surrendered. He never said anything about a vendetta against cops know he never sit that's. His grandmother told Eyewitness News reporter dollop Myles Williams lived with her he served fifteen years in prison for oratorio two shootout with police and was out on parole. Williams was due in court today from 84018. DUY in resisting arrest case. What do you think happened here. What happened in mid vessel about best about trying to figure how and why we legal into the precinct did do. Police say Williams are at least Sunday's attack less than twelve hours after he walked up to this police ban and opened fire Saturday night. Officer Paul still believe they'll push shot in the chair that and then back. His partner drove on to the hospital where doctors saved his life remarkably he was released Sunday. In my PD commissioner sitting out this malveaux all officers that reads in part. We have a tough and dangerous job I appreciated. In sowed the people of New York City protect each other remain vigilant. In stay safe. Williams is expect to be arraigned on attempted murder charges later today as far as a motive still unclear this morning as we await. They look Tenet who is about to be released from the hospital for now live in the Bronx Mike barz up till seven. Eyewitness News.

