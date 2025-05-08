Brothers of Pope Leo XIV react to papacy, say he was destined for it

ABC's Alex Perez speaks to the brothers of Pope Leo XIV as they react for the first time to their baby brother's new appointment as the first American Pontiff in the Catholic Church's history.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live