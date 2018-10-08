Transcript for Brutal beating in California

I'm Marcus Moore in Los Angeles where we have been following an extraordinary story out of an antique a California and in the northern part of the state. Where a police chief's son has been arrested and accused in a brutal attack. That was captured. On video by now people all over the country have have seen. This video up each blow including a 71 year old horrifying fall to the ground. Captured on a home surveillance camera on Monday in antique up. And it appears to start with two suspects who are seeing confronting sigh he'd seen not. As he walks in the park in and out of nowhere. A punishing kick to his stomach at elderly sick man. Seemingly is defenseless as this assault goes on for several moments. And a police released this video and it absolutely outraged the community and that left people there. Are desperate to catch the suspect and that and that included the police chief of Union City which is nearby. Chief Daryl McAllister who ended up helping investigators. Identify his own eighteen year old son Tyrone. As a suspect. In this brutal attack in an extraordinary moment the police chief. Released an open letter to the public he posted on FaceBook saying that he and his family are up. Dejected. Embarrassed and hurt by it what their son is accused of doing. And they said that they he's been estranged from the family for quite some time and out certainly they are shocked by what happened but they also. Uphold the law and and got Tyrell McAllister is due in court later today on charges of attempted robbery. Elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon and investigators are also looking into the possibility that this may have been a hate crime. Marcus Moore ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.