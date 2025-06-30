Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in Idaho college murders case
Former state attorney of Palm Beach County, Dave Aronberg, joins ABC News’s Linsey Davis to unpack the plea deal Bryan Kohberger accepted weeks before his trial was set to begin.
June 30, 2025
